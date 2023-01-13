After five months of intense filming, today’s original legendary costume drama “Yinan Guanshan” announced the completion of filming, and released a special film and filming photos. The finale series unfolds slowly with narration, which not only presents the texture of the live-action filming of the series, but also the large-scale fighting scenes released for the first time are also full of emotion, writing a passionate picture scroll of love, partners, growth, loss and other themes , and a group of actors have different shapes, and their interpretations of the characters are also vivid on the screen, full of surprises. The finale photos released at the same time also highlight the overlapping mountains in the frame design, which is exquisite and ingenious, making people look forward to the early start of the series.

The play is produced by Shanghai Ningmeng Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., co-produced by iQiyi, Qi Shuai is the chief producer, Yu Yalian is the producer, Zhang Wei is the screenwriter, Zhou Jingtao and Zou Xi are directing, Liu Shishi and Liu Yuning are the leading actors, Fang Yilun , He Landou, Chen Haoyu, Chang Huasen, Wang Yan, Zhang Lei, Lu Xing, Li Huan, Zhang Fan, Ye Qing, Ye Xiaowei, Yuan Ruohang, Wu Hong, Su Mengyun, Zhang Qiaoer, starring Chen Youwei, Chen Du Ling, Wang Yizhe, Chen Xiaojun, Zhang Zhixi, Yin Zhusheng, Zhang Tianyang, and Chang Lufeng are special stars, and Huang Mengying, Zhang Yanyan, and Zeng Kelang are friendly stars.

Liu Shishi and Liu Yuning join hands to start a burning love in Jianghu and Guanshan, looking forward to seeing each other soon

In the finale special released this time, the opening scene of the chilling atmosphere makes people hold their breath. Against the background of the desolate desert, Ren Ruyi (Liu Shishi) in red and Ning Yuanzhou (Liu Yuning) in black are surrounded by heavy siege Fighting side by side, Ren Ruyi has a fierce and heroic expression, and Ning Yuanzhou strategizes to control the enemy with one move. The two cooperate tacitly in the desert “Wu” and show a happy posture, conveying a passionate and majestic aura that belongs to the desert arena.

In addition, the finale special is unfolded in the narration, in contrast to the voice-over of “We went over the mountains and went hand in hand; after four seasons and ups and downs, we went to the mountains and rivers”, the desert scene shot in real scene, and the exciting and exciting fighting scenes entered the audience’s field of vision, In particular, the panoramic battle scenes and the smooth fights between the characters are remarkable, which is very surprising. The narration of “Our story is about love, about partners, about loss, about growth” compares the development of the story, portraying the different appearances and relationship entanglements of different characters. In this bloody rivers and lakes picture scroll that unfolds with the finale special, the martial arts of the rivers and lakes and the court of wisdom are paralleled. The character of living and dying with the city is very moving. At the same time, the make-up of all the actors showed the characteristics of their respective characters. Ren Ruyi’s red dress was full of vigor, Ning Yuanzhou’s black armor was handsome and compelling, both of them were scarred but not lacking in tenacity, and Yu Shisan (played by Fang Yilun) in white Piao Piao is suave and suave, Yang Ying (played by He Landou) wears men’s clothing with perseverance, Chuyue (played by Chen Lingyu) shows off her heroic appearance in exotic clothes, Li Tongguang (played by Chang Huasen) hides ruthlessness under the gentle appearance, Yuan Lu (played by Chen Youwei) ) holds a mechanism box full of youthful vigor, Qian Zhao (played by Wang Yizhe) uses the Kunwu knife to defeat the crowd, Xiao Yan (played by Chen Duling) has an exquisite and elegant appearance, and the imperial concubine (played by Chen Xiaojun) has extraordinary temperament in palace dress, Jin Meiniang (played by Huang Mengying) is charming and charming in tulle red dress, Jialing (played by Zhang Zhixi) has bold eyes in plain clothes, Queen Zhaojie (played by Wang Yan) looks graceful and affectionate, and Sun Lang (played by Li Huan) is dressed in blue. Chang Shi (played by Lu Xing) is dressed in an official uniform with worry in his eyes. The detailed depiction of the portraits of the rivers and lakes in the special series makes people look forward to the thrilling stories between them.

Full of sincerity, meticulously crafted texture and ingenuity to create group portraits Jianghu costume drama

In addition to showing the sincerity and texture of the series production in the finale special, the innovation of the series is highlighted in the details in the released finale photos. The frame of the finale photo cleverly adopts the freehand style of traditional Chinese painting. The layered mountains in the foreground reflect the title of “Yi Nian Guan Shan”. The falling blood-colored maple leaves imply the danger of the rivers and lakes. The scroll in the upper left corner implies that the story is about to unfold. A group of actors all face the camera with their exquisite character makeup, which makes people even more curious about the love and hatred between them.

It is worth mentioning that in the current costume drama market that focuses on “emotional flow”, the appearance of “Yi Nian Guan Shan” not only adds a lot of “force value” to the market, but also blows a “new wind” of costume dramas with a broad pattern. The play is not limited to the portrayal of emotions, but enlarges the perspective to the level of the family and the country. By building a magnificent and complex world of rivers and lakes, it conveys the feelings of the family and the country and personal growth. It is unique among the current costume dramas. In addition to the focus on the male and female protagonists complementing each other and growing together, it also depicts group portraits in a panoramic manner. It can also be seen from the finale special released this time that the drama’s description of group portraits is meticulous, and everyone is an indispensable part of Guanshan Jianghu , and together form the majestic temperament of the drama series “Large rivers and lakes, small visible individuals”, the non-routine presentation is eye-catching.

