The ancient world reconstructed through exploration

Listen to the audio version of the article

Geography tells ancient history and explorations draw the boundaries beyond which men and women went, with courage, recklessness and without knowing that they were really making history. Marcello Valente, professor of Greek history at the University of Eastern Piedmont, takes us to discover open seas and remote lands with 25 ancient voyages, in a period between the 7th century BC and the 2nd century AD. We are with Alexander the Great on the borders of Siberia and with Aristea of ​​Proconnesus among the nomads of the steppes, with the Romans we reach the amber islands or in Gaul and Britain mixed with Caesar’s soldiers. Every exploration becomes an adventure, every page sparks wonder and discovery with a density of news and literary references that make the book something halfway between a manual of ancient history and geography. And there is no shortage of dreams, the unknown and that inspiration that has pushed man since the dawn to “follow virtue and knowledge”.

It all starts in the Mediterranean

The heart of the book beats in the Mediterranean and in the peoples who crossed it: not only Greeks and Romans, but also Phoenicians, Carthaginians, Egyptians and even a less well-known people such as the Nasamones, the ancestors of the Berbers, and, although some of these explorations have been cataloged by modern scholars as legends or stories without foundation, in reality, explains Valente «it is often such scant information and such approximate data, especially those relating to the distances travelled, that sometimes only hypotheses can be made regarding the dating of the individual companies and the itinerary. However limited, such information betrays the resourcefulness of ancient explorers by sea and land, extended far beyond what one might think at first glance, to include almost all the continents”, so much so that the volume divides the voyages by continents (Africa , Asia, Europe, America) following a chronological order in each section.

The circumnavigation of Africa

The undertakings are many and full of stories and accidents. For example, it was the wind – Herodotus tells us – that pushed a group of Ionian and Carian pirates to Africa around 660 BC. They arrived at the mouth of the Nile (the one whose shape similar to the Greek letter delta gave rise to the word delta of all rivers), they plundered the region but then, convinced by the pharaoh Psammeticus I who took refuge in that area fleeing from his subjects, they became mercenaries of the pharaoh and defeated the revolt. Traveling means discovering, there was no Instagram. And then here is the wonder in front of the pyramids, the “wheat cakes”, the obelisks, the “skewers”, the crocodiles or the fighting elephants.

Among the most exciting human adventures is the circumnavigation of Africa commissioned by the king of Egypt Necho II who commissioned some Phoenician sailors to complete the circumnavigation of the continent. Herodotus always tells it with a decisive notation: “during the circumnavigation of Africa they had the sun on the right”. If during the journey they had the sun on their right, that is, to the north, «this means that they really crossed the equator and entered the southern hemisphere, where the sun in its course from east to west crosses the sky keeping to the north, rather than south as it does in the Northern Hemisphere.”

From Ceylon to China

From exploration to exploration, Valens makes us relive the Anabasis of Xenophon, the expedition of Nearchus of Crete in the Persian Gulf, the diplomatic mission of Megasthenes in the Ganges plain, to reach the island of Taprobane, today’s Ceylon. Or he hypothesizes that some Roman legionaries, who fell prisoners of the Parthians in the mid-1st century BC, were the first to reach China, based on the story of the Chinese historian Ban Gu (1st century AD), who reports a Chinese campaign in Sogdiana in in which mysterious soldiers were involved: for a modern reconstruction they could be Crassus’ legionaries.