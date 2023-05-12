The anguish of Chantal Abad after the rumors about the departure of Juan Ferrara from Cocineros Argentinos

He Chef Juan Ferrara left the Cocineros Argentinos program in the middle of a scandal with the production of the public televisionand in that future his partner was involved Chantal Abadwhom responsible for that output.

However, both Abad and Ferrara denied that there are problems between them and it was the cook who had to explain some of the situations that occurred in the team of the successful cycle that started Guillermo Calabrese.

“I am mobilized” revealed Chantal in «Intruders»the program of America, about how she took this information that indicated that there was an inmate with her colleague. And she clarified that “I was the first to go looking for Juan’s word, when this strange rumor started.”

«I found out Tuesday through WhatsApp and immediately wrote to him. He explained to me that it was a matter of his with the producer» indicated Chantal Abad, who a little over a month ago took over the post in the program Argentine cooks.

The cook also clarified that, according to what the protagonist told her, “they unlinked him”.

“We never share a program” added, to deny the versions of competition between them.

And Chantal Abad concluded: «We need to stop this, with all the rumors, and that it is clear to everyone who is going to carry out each role”.

Why did they link the departure of Juan Ferrara with the arrival of Chantal Abad to Cocineros Argentinos

Yes ok Ferrara tried to leave avoiding problemsin the cycle «Partners of the Show» of channel thirteen revealed what would be the real reason for the chef’s separation.

“When Chantal Abad joined the program Argentine cooks as driver, he was a little relegated» indicated Rodrigo Lussich. And he added: “Juan complained to the production, because he did not have the place he wanted, and they invited him to retire.”

“He claimed that he was the oldest in the program. He has been here since 2009. And well, they told him: ‘Look, if you don’t understand things…’. Chantal was a guest one day and the truth was that she delivered, as they say on television. She has nothing to do with all this. The production has had many twists and turns, something similar also happened to him with Sofia Pachano. They are strict. ‘You do not like? Well, grab your things’” revealed about it Adrian Pallares.

