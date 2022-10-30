The animation of “Three-Body Problem” is scheduled for December 3rd; Lenovo released the “Thousand Sails Plan”; Hengchi 5 officially started delivery | Do Zaobao

[Station B released 49 nationally-created film lists, and the animation of “Three-Body Problem” is scheduled for December 3rd]

On October 29, Bilibili (hereinafter referred to as “Bilibili”) held the 2022-2023 National Creation Animation Works Conference, announcing that the “Three-Body Problem” animation was scheduled to be released on December 3, and 49 new national creative works were launched at the same time. Contents, including the latest PVs of the sequels such as “Soul Street Season 3”, “Convex Hero X”, “Time Agent Season 2”, etc. New content.

[Lenovo released the “Thousand Sails Plan”: Facing the first- and third-tier market dealers, promoting intelligent transformation]

According to news from Sina Technology on October 29, Lenovo released the “Thousand Sails Plan” to promote the upgrade of the channel structure of major customers. According to reports, the plan will target dealers and service providers in the first and third tier markets, and achieve the goal of ‘1+1+1>3’ for dealers, service providers and Lenovo through service provider support and an efficient digital operation platform. “

【Hengchi 5 starts delivery】

On October 29, Hengchi Automobile officially announced that the delivery of Hengchi 5 was officially started, and the first batch of 100 units.

[IFLYTEK: The low growth rate of revenue in the third quarter was mainly affected by the delay of the proposed bidding project for the smart education business]

According to e company, on October 29, iFLYTEK (002230) stated at the 2022 third quarterly report performance briefing that the operating income in the third quarter was 4.638 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.95%. The year-on-year growth rate was lower than the first half of the year, mainly due to Due to the extension of more than 10 major projects to be tendered in the smart education business, the contract value involved exceeds 1.6 billion yuan, but most of the delayed projects will be tendered in the fourth quarter.

[Quectel: Net profit in the first three quarters of 2022 is about 436 million yuan]

Recently, Quectel released the third-quarter results announcement, saying that the revenue in the first three quarters of 2022 was about 10.136 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 35.58%; the net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company was about 436 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 83.83%.

[Netflix: Additional charges apply if users share accounts with users outside the household]

According to IT House’s news on October 29, Netflix has confirmed that once users share their account passwords with others outside the family, they will charge users additional fees. The company said they will begin charging for account sharing in early 2023, and such fees will be added to billing details in the form of “additional members.” Although the company did not disclose how it would be charged for sharing accounts with others.

【Construction project of China Resources Microelectronics Shenzhen 12-inch integrated circuit production line started】

According to the “Shenzhen Release” WeChat public account, on the morning of October 29, the construction project of China Resources Microelectronics Shenzhen 12-inch integrated circuit production line started. According to reports, the 12-inch integrated circuit production line project of China Resources Microelectronics Shenzhen, which started construction this time, has a total investment of 22 billion yuan in the first phase, focusing on 40-nanometer or more analog characteristic processes. After the project is completed, it will have an annual production capacity of 480,000 12-inch power chips. The products are mainly used in automotive electronics, new energy, industrial control, consumer electronics and other fields.

[SIPG and Lianyungang Port deepen strategic cooperation and plan to establish a new joint venture]

According to the “Shanghai Homeland” news, on October 29, SIPG and Lianyungang Port formally signed a memorandum of deepening strategic cooperation and a new joint venture agreement in Lianyungang City, marking the strategic cooperation between Shanghai Port and Lianyungang Port. With the platform company as the link, we will speed up the integrated development of the business of the two places and two ports, jointly promote the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, and serve the new pattern of domestic and international dual-cycle development.

[Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Soliciting opinions on regulations on access to production of road motor vehicles]

According to the report of Gongxin Weibo, my country issued the “Regulations on the Administration of Road Motor Vehicle Production Access Licenses (Draft for Comment)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Regulations”). Among them, the content of intelligent networked vehicles is highlighted.

The “Regulations” pointed out that, to apply for a road motor vehicle product access permit, the first thing to do is to meet the requirements of safety, environmental protection, energy saving and other standards and technical specifications. In addition, in terms of ICVs, to comply with relevant standards for functional safety, network security and data security, ICV manufacturers should establish vehicle product network security, data security, personal information protection, IoV card security management, and software upgrades. Management System. Personal information and important data collected and generated by ICV manufacturers in the process of product sales and use, etc., shall be stored within the territory of the country in accordance with the law. If it is really necessary to provide it overseas due to business needs, it shall pass the security assessment organized by the national network information department in conjunction with relevant departments such as industry and information technology, and report to the relevant department for record.

[Nokia G60 5G will be launched in India soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695]

According to IT House, with the opening of 5G in India, Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, OPPO, realme, vivo and other manufacturers have expressed that they will provide 5G support for local users. Now, Nokia will also launch its own 5G phone in India, the Nokia G60 5G. This is yet another 5G-ready Nokia model with a 100% plastic back and 60% recycled plastic frame. It also promises a “3-3-3” policy of 3 OS updates, 3 years of security patches, and a 3-year extended warranty.

