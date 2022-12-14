Source title: The animation short film collection “Chinese Strange Tan” by Shanghai Meiying Film Co., Ltd. is scheduled for New Year’s Day, bringing the oriental fantasy aesthetics to a new era

Co-produced by Shanghai Animation Film Studio and Bilibili (hereinafter referred to as “Bilibili”), the Chinese-style fantasy animation short film collection “Chinese Strange Story” released by Suda, Zhu Beining as the director, and Chen Liaoyu as the chief director released the finalized poster and trailer . Because of Shui, Hu Rui, Yang Mu, Liu Maoning, Chen Lianhua and Zhou Xiaolin, Xu Ning, Gu Yang and Liu Kuang, and Pan Bin, the film created 8 independent stories rooted in traditional Chinese culture, and created a “real world” with majestic imagination. The immersive experience of “I am in the wonderland, I am in it” brings the audience to “meet different monsters”. The film will be presented exclusively at Bilibili every Sunday at 10:00 from January 1, 2023. Winning by Quality: National Style Aesthetics Meets Fantastic Imagination, Showing Inheritance and Innovation He has created more than 500 excellent works such as “Havoc in Heaven”, “Nezha’s Trouble in the Sea”, and “Tales from the Book of Heaven”, which interpreted the peak of Chinese animation films, and made a stunning appearance with “Chinese Stories”. Today, “Chinese Strange Tan” released nine posters and one trailer. The fixed-file poster is based on fresh and delicate new Chinese aesthetics, showing the imagination of the film in a surreal style. The cool and warm encounter of blue-orange tones, with the cliffs, waterfalls, and characters scattered in it, collides with the visual spectacle rich in Chinese aesthetics, and the expression of both the beauty of fantasy artistic conception and the harmonious temperament of humanity and nature attracts infinite reverie. The poster is full of details, focusing on the theme of “meeting different demons”, and condensedly presenting eight stories. Whales flit across the top of the mountain and break through the clouds, mechanical jade rabbits sit on them and look at the moon, and fish swim among them in the middle of the month, giant geese lean over to block the bus that is about to fall into the cliff, and mysterious temples in caves emit dim lights… Ancient scholars, temple mud The bold deduction based on local mythology, such as the statue, on the one hand, recreates the artistic images extracted from ancient myths and poems, such as jade rabbit and goose, on the other hand, it conveys people’s endless imagination and exploration of the unknown world . The diversity posters have enriched the main visual posters, bringing the aesthetic characteristics of traditional culture at your fingertips, each with its own charm. “Small Shop”, which tells the story of the alley, focuses on the fireworks in the market, the warm afternoon, the quiet and lazy cat, the uncle reading the newspaper, and the colorful bed sheets drying. “Lin Lin” uses a piece of white snow and a forest to create the somber image of “forest and snowfield”. The battle between the tense hunter and the wolf driven to the edge of the cliff is imminent, which makes people tense. “Jade Rabbit”, which was born out of ancient myths, turned to “The Summer of Little Monsters” in “Journey to the West”, “The Goose, Goose and Goose”, “Flying Birds and Fishes”, which originated from the ancient ghost novel “Xuqi Harmony”. “Meet the romantic and mysterious “Snail Girl”, “The Country Bus Takes the King and the Gods Away” with rich folk culture, and “Xiao Man” which records the growth story in the ultimate Chinese style, all of which make people feel the rush of Chinese culture. vitality and creativity. In addition, the trailer uses fascinating plot fragments to string together eight stories that are either romantic, childlike, absurd, passionate, or thought-provoking. The rich picture images, under the background of the suspenseful rhythm, are either moving or static, strange and amazing coexist. The painting style with strong Chinese characteristics, traditional Chinese paper-cutting crafts, etc., are perfectly integrated into the audio-visual expression of animation, vividly demonstrating the inheritance and innovation of domestic animation lens technology. It is reported that the film uses movie-level 4K resolution and sound effects, which is bound to bring an audio-visual feast. Cultural people: presenting Chinese stories in a meaningful context, writing the new charm of the times with ingenuity Adhering to the valuable original spirit, the pursuit of excellence in craftsman spirit, respecting the tradition but not only the tradition, allowing domestic animation to present the new flavor of national culture through innovation is a major feature of “China Strange Story”. "Xiao Man" is a film made using traditional paper-cut animation techniques. Its director Chen Lianhua once said, "In order to increase the vividness and realism of the film, the production team communicated repeatedly, pondered and tried. In order to better present the texture of water, The one-and-a-half-minute shot was shot for a full month." The filming stage of the film was reproduced by directors Chen Lianhua and Zhou Xiaolin with limited materials based on the animation camera principle of the celluloid era. The symbolic imagery of traditional culture and the spirit of craftsman are both external and internal. From conception, art, camera details, to soundtrack, they all reflect the derivation of Chinese traditional culture in the new era. Under the ingenuity of the production team, the animations with different themes integrate ancient and modern times, presenting the timeless charm of Chinese culture that spans time and space. In the trailers released this time, each short film reveals a distinct atmosphere intertwined with traditional culture and modern thoughts. In the snow-white forest, a mysterious howl of wolves kicked off the short film, and a battle between a girl and herself is approaching step by step. “The Summer of the Little Monster” tells the story of the nameless little monster in the world of Journey to the West in reverse, and surprises the audience with a “familiar strangeness”. Born out of ancient mythology, the story of “Jade Rabbit” is set in the future world and staged a Jedi escape on the moon. Because of a mysterious lottery ticket, the Hutong uncle in “Small Shop” entered the mysterious world. The collision of folk culture and gorgeous different dimensions created the spark of cyberpunk. “Birds and Fish” explores love and life, the eternal proposition of human beings, with poetic oriental romance. The landscape of China‘s rural changes outlined in “The Country Bus Takes the King and the Immortals Away” and the hazy emotions that “Goose, Goose and Goose” inherited from the classical ghost novels, “intriguing but not expressing”, also left the audience with “full words and endless meanings” “Aesthetic imagination space. Whether it is life care or philosophical thinking, whether it is nostalgic writing or childhood narrative, “Chinese Stories” has completed an in-depth interpretation of the important motifs of traditional culture from a youthful and younger aesthetic perspective, and fully demonstrated the continuous development of Chinese animation. History without losing innovative literariness, ideology and artistic expression. Yiyitongxin: Dig deep into the rich mines of traditional culture and explore a new realm of animation aesthetic education Monsters are an important existence in any culture in the world. They are not just simple good or evil, but human imagination of the unknown world, and a mirror of the human spiritual world. Shanghai Fine Arts Film Studio inherits the creative spirit of “for the people, fun and charm, truth, kindness and beauty” from generation to generation, and creates “Chinese Stories”, a collection of fantastic and magnificent short stories, through digging new ways of traditional cultural riches. It is not only a review of the wonderful traditional culture, but also a new creation of writing a new cultural atmosphere. Since the birth of Chinese animation, it has been in harmony with the excellent traditional Chinese culture. At present, the modern presentation of traditional culture has become the mainstream of animation films, telling Chinese stories well with ingenious and unique artistic expressions, creating more excellent works with “profound thought, exquisite art, and excellent production”, and realizing the creativity of excellent Chinese culture Transformation and innovative development are the sacred missions entrusted to Chinese animation filmmakers by the times. Standing at the turn of the century in the new century of Chinese animation, Shanghai Animation Film Studio, as the founder and practitioner of the "Chinese Animation School", jumped out of the comfort zone of domestic animation creation and explored a new path for the integration of national elements and contemporary context , giving animation creation more modernity, diversity and inclusiveness, embodying excellent cultural connotations in rich imagination, and multi-dimensionally showing the spiritual connotations formed by Chinese traditional culture in the long history of more than 5,000 years. Starting from January 1, 2023, "Chinese Stories" will be presented exclusively at station B at 10:00 every Sunday.

