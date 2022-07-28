Original title: The annual ceremony of the Youth Film Handbook opens, and the new film supervised by Guo Fan has become a big winner

1905 Movie NewsOn July 27, the 13th Annual Ceremony of the Youth Film Book was held in Beijing. Produced and directed, he won three honors: Top Ten Chinese Films of the Year, Director of the Year, and Actor of the Year.

Kong Dashan is the first filmmaker to win the director of the year with his feature film debut since the Youth Film Handbook was held. He said that he had received so much encouragement when he first shot a feature film, and he sincerely thanked his predecessors for their support and love. “Thank you to my friends who have worked so hard for this movie, to the producer Guo Fan and the teacher, as well as the producer, and all the crew members. They completed a great adventure with me.”

The leading actor of the film was awarded the Actor of the Year. At the same time, “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” was awarded the “Top Ten Films of 2021” together with ten other films.

It is the director who won the honor of outstanding film achievement. Her films “Forty Not Confused”, etc., have achieved good market success and have also won awards at major international film festivals.

When Li Shaohong won the award, he admitted that he had worked in the film industry for more than 40 years, witnessed and experienced the changes in this industry, and especially hoped to contribute his modest contribution to the development of Chinese films. I look forward to everyone being able to keep a young heart forever, and hope that Chinese movies will get better and better.

and starred in the movie “The Willow Waves Wenying” respectively, and they won the honor of actress of the year in 2021. In addition to Yang Haoyu, the actor also won the honor of 2021 Actor of the Year. In 2021, there is a lot of attention and a harvest at the awards ceremony.Return to Sohu, see more

