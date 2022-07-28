Home Entertainment The annual ceremony of the Youth Film Handbook opens, and the new film supervised by Guo Fan has become a big winner_Li Shaohong_Kong Dashan_Honor
Entertainment

The annual ceremony of the Youth Film Handbook opens, and the new film supervised by Guo Fan has become a big winner_Li Shaohong_Kong Dashan_Honor

by admin
The annual ceremony of the Youth Film Handbook opens, and the new film supervised by Guo Fan has become a big winner_Li Shaohong_Kong Dashan_Honor

Original title: The annual ceremony of the Youth Film Handbook opens, and the new film supervised by Guo Fan has become a big winner

Kong Dashan Li Shaohong Li Yu

1905 Movie NewsOn July 27, the 13th Annual Ceremony of the Youth Film Book was held in Beijing. Produced and directed, he won three honors: Top Ten Chinese Films of the Year, Director of the Year, and Actor of the Year.

Kong Dashan is the first filmmaker to win the director of the year with his feature film debut since the Youth Film Handbook was held. He said that he had received so much encouragement when he first shot a feature film, and he sincerely thanked his predecessors for their support and love. “Thank you to my friends who have worked so hard for this movie, to the producer Guo Fan and the teacher, as well as the producer, and all the crew members. They completed a great adventure with me.”

The leading actor of the film was awarded the Actor of the Year. At the same time, “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” was awarded the “Top Ten Films of 2021” together with ten other films.

Xia Gang Li Shaohong Fang Li

It is the director who won the honor of outstanding film achievement. Her films “Forty Not Confused”, etc., have achieved good market success and have also won awards at major international film festivals.

When Li Shaohong won the award, he admitted that he had worked in the film industry for more than 40 years, witnessed and experienced the changes in this industry, and especially hoped to contribute his modest contribution to the development of Chinese films. I look forward to everyone being able to keep a young heart forever, and hope that Chinese movies will get better and better.

See also  Itas Mountain Book Award: here are the finalists

and starred in the movie “The Willow Waves Wenying” respectively, and they won the honor of actress of the year in 2021. In addition to Yang Haoyu, the actor also won the honor of 2021 Actor of the Year. In 2021, there is a lot of attention and a harvest at the awards ceremony.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Beyonce’s new album “Renaissance” leaked ahead of schedule

The 7-day summer camp charges 1980 yuan to...

The 12th Beijing International Film Festival opens in...

What happens to car wrecks in Italy?

Bela D Media releases Kontakt’s ethereal vocal sound...

PORTS 2022 ATHLEISURE Capsule Collection

Take it away!Big star 丨 Kaiqi Xue: Tan...

Tanabata movie “Meet You” Li Wenhan airborne in...

How many surprises can the film and television...

The 6th Pingyao Film Festival newly established an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy