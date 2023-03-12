The Cipolletti government reported that the term for the annual payment of municipal fees has been extended. The deadline will be until March 31 inclusive. Residents who opt for this payment option will have access to a 40% discount on the pure rate.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The Municipal Directorate of Collections remarked that those who have paid the fees for January/February 2023 (fee 1 and/or 2), They will also be able to access the annual payment and its benefits. In this case, you can approach the municipal delegation of Yrigoyen and Villegas that works from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and ask about it.

To download the annual payment slip and choose to pay with a credit or debit card, you must enter the official website of the city government.

In addition, taxpayers may make the payment in the boxes dependent on the Municipal Treasury and in the different means of electronic payment enabled.

They explained that the benefit of the 40% discount is “on the pure rate and Only taxpayers who are up to date, that is, who have no registered debt, will be able to access.

Regarding the payment button, it is still enabled on the municipality’s page where it also allows you to list the payment receipt. In order to carry out this operation, You must enter the “pay online” option, and then choose the options that are adopted for each need, agreeing to pay for the current month.

The annual bill that expired on March 10 and has a single expiration date. Those taxpayers who plan to pay the annual rate should not pay quota 1 and 2.

To pay the monthly and annual fees, the process can be carried out at the boxes located at:

-Municipal Directorate of Collections (Yrigoyen and Villegas), from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

-Delegation of Brentana street (Brentana 571), from 7.30 to 13.

-Industrial Park Delegation (Misdemeanors Court, 2050 Saturnino Franco Street), from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

-Any branch of Rapipago, Easy Payment and Mercado Pago.

While on the official page of direct online payment channels sYou will be able to pay property, business and taxi license fees.

The bill is loaded for Banelco and Link. They must verify that the key is the same as in 2022. That information appears on the payment receipts.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





