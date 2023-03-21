The Answer – Sundowners

Origin: Newcastle / UK

Release: 17.03.2023

Label: Golden Robot Records

Duration: 43:07

Genre: Classic Rock / Hard Rock

I have a lot in common emotionally The Answer. This relates to my fondness for classic rock and the memories I have of the band. When I walked into my regular record store around 2006, I was greeted in the doorway with the words “I have something for you” welcomed by the owner. After just a few moments, I too was convinced that it was The Answer with her debut Rise they really had what it takes to play crisp rock songs with a retro touch.

Since then I’ve been following the band, even if the very hot love had cooled off a bit recently. The reason for this was the last toothless album Solas, which lacked some bite and inspiration. The band probably felt it themselves, because the four Irish have taken a long break since then. For this year’s Irish holiday, St. Patrick’s Day, the time has finally come and the new album Sundowners will be presented.

Where the rabbit runs

The Answer make it a bit exciting because the titular opener Sundowners is not your typical, forward-looking rocker. The longest song on the album develops leisurely and thus leaves open where the rabbit will run musically in 2023.

Sundowners is like a slowly swelling and condensing overture that steadily absorbs more sounds. Guitar sounds and harmonica are accompanied by a straight bass line and urgent drums. The singing of Cormac Neeson pulls us further into the song. It is noticeable that there is no actual chorus. The song keeps pushing forward and getting denser. An unusual opener that has something obscure, subliminally wild and also intoxicating about it.

The clear line of the skirt

Then they follow The Answer, that we love. With the grooving Blood Brotheryou HERE can hear and California Rust there is the perfect mix of rock and blues. After the first tracks, the trademarks of the entire album become apparent. The production clearly supports the retro feeling, but at the same time gives the guitars and the bass a dense sound through the use of effects. The retro feeling is also fueled by the constant subliminal presence of the Hammond organ.

Also the use of the harmonica, as for example with Oh Cherry, injects a nostalgic feeling of the good old days. There are also gospel elements. The multiple voices and the ever-accelerating rhythm carry you away and encourage the listener to clap along unobtrusively but incessantly.

Play of course The Answer no music just for art’s sake. That’s why there are definitely catchy and radio-ready pieces. Down a gear and switch to more feeling No Salvation, which brings the harmonica back to the beginning. At the end of the album there is the easily digestible one Always Alrightwhich you can imagine quite well on the radio.

Not to replace

The most important recognition feature of The Answer is and remains a singer Cormac Neeson. But the term singer doesn’t fit it 100 percent. It is this rough voice that not only sings, but recites in detail. The frontman lives and interprets the lyrics with a huge range and enjoys it Sundowners listen with special focus on the vocal parts. It seems impossible to imagine the band without his vocals.

That’s how you rock The Answer through an entertaining and easily digestible album. The style is mature, although not as hard rock-heavy as at the beginning of the career. Sundowners is a homogeneous mixture of southern rock, blues and gospel elements and is based on the broad basis of classic rock. The eleven compositions are well mixed and present all musical facets from the forward pushing rocker to the final ballad.

Conclusion

The Answer are finally back and compensate us with a successful one Sundowners. All spectra of rock are considered and by Cormac Neeson sensitively interpreted on the microphone. A recommendation for rockers, radio listeners and people with simply good taste in music. 8,5 / 10





Line Up

Cormac Neeson – vocals

Paul Mahon – Gitarre

Micky Waters – Bass

James Heatley – drums

Tracklist

01. Sundowners

02. Blood Brother

03. California Rust

04. Want You To Love Me

05. Oh Cherry

06. No Salvation

07. Cold Heart

08. All Together

09. Livin’ On The Line

10. Get Back On It

11. Always Alright

