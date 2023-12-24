Home » The Antlers – Need Nothing
The Antlers – Need Nothing

by Oliver on December 21, 2023 in Single

No, I don’t need nothing/ No, nothing I don’t already hold.“ Peter Silberman and Michael Lerner practice on the fourth The Antlers-Single this calendar year an ascetic meditation.

Silverman and Lerner both grin in front of a blue cloudy sky banner in the background and say “” in a new promo pic.Need Nothing” is a song about appreciating what you have instead of dwelling on what you don’t. Gratitude is reinforced by frequent reminders and practice– upon slowing down and zooming in to a brief moment of contentedness, the ordinary can reveal itself as extraordinary.“ and allow this frugal optimism to be followed by the corresponding tonal articulation: for around four minutes you can hear a band that has freed itself from all pressure, is at peace with itself, and has recorded the equivalent of a guided meditation unit .

To the mantra cultivated elegiacly by Silbermann, a contemplative, scratching leitmotif emerges from the song with a dreamy, sparkling piano, to a relaxed rhythm, amiable understatement awakens like gentle morning sunshine.
Need Nothing sways a quiet groove in slow motion, the deeply classic, typical vocal lines glide along in an elegiac melancholy, unreally encouraging, soft and gentle – until in the middle a gentle beat takes hold of the action and pushes an indietronic mood over the folk timbre.
As with the previous standalone songs from last year, this also applies Need Nothing could develop its essence even better in conjunction with other compositions. But now you can Tide, Rains, I Was Not There and also Ahimsa Yes, you can now create a veritable, more holistic arc of tension yourself.

Need Nothing by The Antlers

