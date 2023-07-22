Home » The Antlers – Rains – HeavyPop.at
Based on the band’s interpretation of Ahimsa and I Was Not There bring The Antlers with Rains the next single in dry cloths – and strengthen the suspicion that the album (or EP?) successor to Green to Gold so that it should be in the starting blocks even without a concrete announcement.

At least it works Rains aesthetically the thread of I Was There virtually seamless on if a hopeful guitar, with a tone that’s warm and mellow at first Bon Iver-Werk recalls, its exhilarating spirit of optimism counteracted with restrained, electronically tangled drums, where the briskly plucked rhythm irritates at first glance from the percussion elements that only appear sparsely in the background, but ultimately engages them in an almost contemplative way, and the clear folk fingerpicking does not seduce to the distortion of the Indietronic, but offers a harmonious symbiosis.

What remains is an intangible, gentle smile that hints at its beauty just as vaguely as the even better one I Was There – and will probably also only develop its real viability in the final context. Lines like “Rains/ bring summer /wings flutter/ bees hover/ barren meadows/ recover/ for another chance to begin again/ and I want the same for you.’ meanwhile make your heart soar.

The Antlers meanwhile explain themselves: „Rains is an optimistic song about the possibility of renewal. As if encouraging openness to change, springtime points to an inevitable summer that seems unimaginable in a desolate winter. Rainfall ferries away last year’s leaves, reanimates colorless grass, and invites new life to emerge.‘ They beautifully translate the underlying mood and vibrancy of the single.

