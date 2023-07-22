The Antlers – Tide – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on July 22, 2023 in single

Tide clearly springs from the same aesthetic source as I Was Not There and Rainsbut without (at least initially as another standalone single) uttering the actual promise of a corresponding album or ep superstructure.

“Tide is a retrospective song, identifying natural phases over the course of a lifetime. It’s an appreciation for powerful forces that follow their own uncontrollable rhythms, and an intention to navigate them more skillfully in the future.‘ the liner notes explain the (please don’t confuse!) number, which ends with lines like ‘Staring out from the edge of erosion/ at what the tide took back/ Floating off where the moon meets the ocean/ Whatever I lack, well I’m not swimming out after it/ Time and tide wait for no one‘ feels like an instant favorite you’ve long since grown fond of.

actually is Tide even a kind of phase-shifted pop song that picks up on the Folktronica track of (at least) the two previous singles, which is a bit irritating at first glance, but has a very satisfying effect at the latest on the second run, nostalgically washed-out and melancholically longingly dreaming but actually a kind of latent one Alex G-Vibe developed. Along the looped synths, keyboards and guitars by Peter Silberman, which meander around the subtly catchy melody in restrained minimalism, the vocals are distorted by an enraptured distortion, and Tide in a very unreal way like an anthem falling apart when the refrain seems to come through the ether from the past of a forgotten radio station, the catchiness is concealed by Michael Lerner’s almost jazzy drumming and at the end there is a grower who really gets along with it I Was Not There and Rains understands.

