THE ARCANE ORDER – Distortions From Cosmogony

Distortions From Cosmogony

(Extreme Metal | Death Metal | Black Metal) Label: Metal Blade

Format: (LP)

Release: 02.06.2023

The Arcane Order took an eight-year hiatus, but now the supergroup is back, and how they’re back! The name Supergroup has itself THE ARCANE ORDER well deserved, as well as all the praise that the troupe, consisting of members of SOILWORKMOTH, HATESPHERETEMPLE OF SCORN and DEATH COMES PALE, in the more than 20 years of their existence.

Like supergroups of the brand DEMONOID, SINSAENMUM or BLOODBATH, THE ARCANE ORDER go all out on their fourth album “Distortions From Cosmogony” and more than live up to their advance praise. This album is the best soundtrack for escaping the apocalypse only to load up in hell. What this band delivers is just out of this world and seems like demonic hordes, angry aliens and the odd crazy Bond villain are celebrating the soundtrack to the downfall of our civilization. Progressive, extreme, aggressive and yet with sensitivity, these more than experienced gentlemen beat their way through ten destructive tracks between black and death metal. The boundaries between genres rarely merge in these compositions and, despite their fury and technical brilliance, they are quite catchy. On top of that, Kim Song Sternkopf, who joined the band in 2015 but only made his debut with this work, skillfully rattles, grunts, squawks, screeches and belches his heart out.

But the band not only knows how to bang technically ingeniously, they also prove a feeling for sometimes more, sometimes less subtle melodies, underscores many a track with cool sounds à la FEAR FACTORY, builds up an extremely dense atmosphere of the SEPTICFLESH brand and quotes that way some extreme icons like HYPOCRISY, KATAKLYSM, EMPEROR, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD or MORBID ANGEL, without ever remotely copying any of these bands.

“Distortions From Cosmogony” is an out of this world monster – fuck Cthulhu – yet fitting and familiar. Fury at the highest level with the necessary sensitivity and technical brilliance that hardly any other band can celebrate so beautifully.

Tracklist „Distortions From Cosmogony“:

1. Intro

2. Cry of Olympus

3. Starvations For Elysium

4. A Blinding Trust in Chosen Kings

5. Favors For Significance

6. Empedocles’ Dream

7. The First Deceiver

8. Ideals Of Wretched Kingdoms

9. Children Of Erebos

10. Wings Of Duality

Total playing time: 57:40

THE ARCANE ORDER – Distortions From Cosmogony LineUp: Kim Song Sternkopf (Vocals) Flemming C. Lund (Guitars) Kasper Kirkegaard (Guitars) Anders Frodo S. Mikkelsen (Bass) Bastian Thusgaard (Drums)

