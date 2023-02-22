In recent years, more and more people choose to buy second-hand clothing, whether it is vintage or Archive fashion. The former emphasizes some classic functional brands and their original designs, while the latter mainly pursues classic items from famous fashion brands and designers. There are different reasons behind the formation of this trend, such as people’s increasing emphasis on sustainable development, the pursuit of uniqueness in second-hand clothing, and so on. Under this trend, there are more and more vintage or Archive fashion stores around the world, such as The Archivist Store in Paris, France.

The founder of The Archivist Store opened this second-hand clothing store because of his love for Japanese designers and streetwear, so the store sells Yohji Yamamoto, Issey Miyake, COMME des GARÇONS, Junya Watanabe MAN, GOODENOUGH, UNDERCOVER, GENERAL RESEARCH, FINAL HOME, etc. Classic items from famous Japanese brands. In addition, the clerk recently shared a large number of fashion magazines from the last century on Instagram, including the famous Japanese magazines “POPEYE”, “Boon”, and the Japanese version of “iD”. If you are interested, you can visit The Archivist Store’s social media or official website to learn more many.