The Argentina Under 20 National Team goes to the quarterfinals of the World Cup against Nigeria, in San Juan: formations, time and television

18 years after the World Cup final in the Netherlands, which meant the fifth of the six titles that Argentina has in this category, the Under 20 team will once again face Nigeria.

This afternoon from 6:00 p.m. (TV Pública/TyC Sports) in San Juan, the kids led by Javier Mascherano will go to the quarterfinals of the World Cupwith the Swede Glenn Nyberg as referee.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

On that occasion, a young Lionel Messi, just 18 years old, scored both goals in the 2-1 victory and won his first title with the Albiceleste.

Fate marked that -some time later- Javier Mascherano, his friend and former teammate in the national team and in Barcelona, ​​faced the most important challenge of his short but intense career as a coach against the same rival.

After the “failure”, as defined by Mascherano himself in the South American tournament in Colombia, the Albiceleste team went from being eliminated to taking the role of candidate for being the host and the most winning of the competition.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The first objective was more than met since the team closed the group stage with a perfect score, something only two (the United States, the other) of the 24 participants achieved.

After a debut with some doubts against Uzbekistan (2-1), the kids let loose and showed their potential in victories against Guatemala (3-0) and New Zealand (5-0).

Despite the good level of the alternative team against the champion of Oceania, the “Jefecito” will return to the base of the team that played the first two dates, although with some unknowns in the formation.

Lautaro Di Lollo or Tomás Aviles fight for a place in the central defense, while in the midfield Máximo Perrone competes with Federico Redondor, of great performance in the last game. In the attack, the most difficult unknown arises: sustaining from the beginning Luka Romero, author of a great goal and good minutes in the first games, or the return of Matías Soulé.

Nigeria presents itself as a rival to watch out for, although it qualified third in group D, it did so with the same points as Brazil and Italy in the most complicated area of ​​the World Cup.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

In the event of a tie in regulation time, an extension of two periods of 15′ each will be played and if the equality persists, there will be penalties.

The winner will play next Sunday in Santiago del Estero against Ecuador or South Korea, which will be measured tomorrow.

Probable formations

ARGENTINA Federico Gomes Gerth; Agustín Giay, Di Lollo or Avilés, Valentín Gómez, Valentín Barco; M. Tanlongo, Redondo or Perrone, Valentín Carboni; Brian Aguirre, Alejo Veliz and Romero or Soulé. DT Javier Mascherano

NIGERIA Kingsley Aniagboso; Daniel Bameyi, Abel Ogwuche, Benjamin Fredrick and Solomon Agbalaka; Daniel Daga and Victor Eletu; Emmanuel Umeh, Samson Lawal, Jude Sunday; and Salim Lawal. DT Laden Bosso.

Referee Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

Estadio Saint John of the Bicentennial

Hour 18 (Public TV/TyC Sports)



