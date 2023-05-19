The Argentine film Los delinquents was presented at the Cannes Film Festival: three free hours

The only vernacular feature film that can win an award participates in the Un Certain Regard section and is entitled The criminalsby Rodrigo Moreno.

It was presented by the artistic director of the festival, Thierry Frémaux, a gesture that should not go unnoticed, because the films in that section are not always presented by the festival’s highest authority.

The Argentine film crew took the stage with Moreno, who pointed out that the duration of the film was a little less than that of the World Cup final. Frémaux got the joke, as did the audience, and all was well.

It is Moreno’s best film, the freest he has made, the most loving in his filmography and also the most beautiful. The filmmaker borrows the idea from the vernacular masterpiece hardly a criminal. On this occasion, like that, an employee (here, from a bank, in the Fregonese, from a company), calculates all that he would earn throughout his life and realizes that he can steal the same sum of money assuming that if he turns himself in and hides the money he will only have to spend an acceptable amount of time behind bars.

Better six years in jail, or three for good behavior, than twenty-five more years signing day after day. To carry out the plan, the character needs an accomplice, a co-worker. She finds him, and they follow the conceived plan.

Unlike Fregonese’s magnificent film, in Moreno’s the plan may perhaps turn out well, and even better it turns out that the freedom to which the characters aspire is the same one that the film conquers as it progresses. Who can properly cite Bresson, JL Ortiz and Pappo? Once the criminals alluded to by the title arrive in Córdoba, one to find a place to hide the money, the other to do it later, another film unfolds before the eyes and ears, one that celebrates the pleasure of existing.

Moreno even manages to film the wind in the best Ivens tradition. It is that the greatness of the film lies in demonstrating that the only living god on earth, money, as Bresson said, is an unhappy god. It is preferable to bathe in a river, kiss the one you love and read verses by Ricardo Zelarayán.

