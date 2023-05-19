Home » The Argentine film Los delinquents was presented at the Cannes Film Festival: three free hours
Entertainment

The Argentine film Los delinquents was presented at the Cannes Film Festival: three free hours

by admin
The Argentine film Los delinquents was presented at the Cannes Film Festival: three free hours

The only vernacular feature film that can win an award participates in the Un Certain Regard section and is entitled The criminalsby Rodrigo Moreno.

It was presented by the artistic director of the festival, Thierry Frémaux, a gesture that should not go unnoticed, because the films in that section are not always presented by the festival’s highest authority.

The Argentine film crew took the stage with Moreno, who pointed out that the duration of the film was a little less than that of the World Cup final. Frémaux got the joke, as did the audience, and all was well.

It is Moreno’s best film, the freest he has made, the most loving in his filmography and also the most beautiful. The filmmaker borrows the idea from the vernacular masterpiece hardly a criminal. On this occasion, like that, an employee (here, from a bank, in the Fregonese, from a company), calculates all that he would earn throughout his life and realizes that he can steal the same sum of money assuming that if he turns himself in and hides the money he will only have to spend an acceptable amount of time behind bars.

Better six years in jail, or three for good behavior, than twenty-five more years signing day after day. To carry out the plan, the character needs an accomplice, a co-worker. She finds him, and they follow the conceived plan.

Unlike Fregonese’s magnificent film, in Moreno’s the plan may perhaps turn out well, and even better it turns out that the freedom to which the characters aspire is the same one that the film conquers as it progresses. Who can properly cite Bresson, JL Ortiz and Pappo? Once the criminals alluded to by the title arrive in Córdoba, one to find a place to hide the money, the other to do it later, another film unfolds before the eyes and ears, one that celebrates the pleasure of existing.

See also  Earth Day: Music scene addresses climate protection demands to politicians - mica

Moreno even manages to film the wind in the best Ivens tradition. It is that the greatness of the film lies in demonstrating that the only living god on earth, money, as Bresson said, is an unhappy god. It is preferable to bathe in a river, kiss the one you love and read verses by Ricardo Zelarayán.

You may also like

Collective: the Government ordered mandatory conciliation and there...

The perfect man in “King the Land” is...

anticipate that demand will reach an all-time high...

The revival of the classic drama “The Mutiny”...

Is the water coming? How will the weather...

Image director Zhang Xuerun passed away at the...

Cristina Kirchner on the verge of breaking down...

The man who killed his daughter in Córdoba...

Cecilia Cheung generously posted a photo of the...

Disney cancels plans to move 2,000 employees to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy