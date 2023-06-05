Home » The Argentine volleyball team debuts in the Nations League against Italy in Canada
The Argentine volleyball team debuts in the Nations League against Italy in Canada

The Argentine volleyball team debuts in the Nations League against Italy in Canada

The Argentine volleyball team will begin this Tuesday its participation in the Voleyball Nations League (VNL) when facing his pair of Italiain a match corresponding to the first week of competition to be played in Canada.

The meeting will take place in the capital Ottawa, starting at 17:30 from Argentina. There will be live television of the signal ESPN.

The team led by the coach Marcelo Mendez, bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, comes from playing two friendly matches against his pair of Cuba, in the Tecnópolis property, in the Buenos Aires town of Villa Martelli.

In the first of those tests, played last Thursday, the victory corresponded to the Caribbean team, with partial scores of 25-23, 25-20 y 25-22.

And in the second, played last Friday, Argentina got revengewith a victory also by 3-0, with segments of 25-20, 25-23 y 25-19.

The albiceleste delegation that traveled to Canada is made up of shipowners Luciano De Cecco, Matías Sánchez and Matías Giraudo; the opposites Bruno Lima and Pablo Kukartsev; the central ones Agustín Loser, Nicolás Zerba, Martín Ramos and Joaquín Gallego; the receiving end Luciano Vincent, Luciano Palonsky, Jan Martinez, Manuel Armoa Morel and Mauro Zelayetaplus the libero Santiago Danani.

After the debut against the Italians, Argentina will successively face Brazil (Thursday 8, at 9:00 p.m.), Canada (Friday 9, 9:00 p.m.) and Netherlands (domingo 11, 12.00).


