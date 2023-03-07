Some days ago National Highway announced that the arrangements will begin on Route 151 in La Pampa, this new generated a lot of discomfort for the residents of Catriel who have been waiting for more than a decade for the repairs in the section that runs through the province of Río Negro.

In Catriel, the last repair of the route was carried out in 2012 during the government of Mauricio Macri, and only 12% was carried out. The initial tender fell due to the lack of agreement on the price adjustment between the winning bidder and the government and, therefore, as a partial solution it was agreed to start with the most dangerous section.

Improvement works were carried out in some sections, but they were insufficient for the deterioration shown by the asphalt strip. Therefore, National Highway developed a resurfacing plan that is still awaiting approval.

Son around 100 kilometers that become more impassable every day. The road shows the same problems as always; countless wells, high shoulders, very pronounced undulations in the folder and lack of signage. The unevenness of the route is also observed between km 42 and 68.

Now National Highway reported that they will begin to fix route 151 in La Pampa. The work establishes the creation of an asphalt folder in the section that joins the Cruce del Desierto on Provincial Route 20, with the town of Puelén.

This sector is currently very deteriorated due to the abandonment that lasted during the different government administrations. The head of the 21st district, Eng. Martín Izaguirre, emphasized that “it is a section of national highway with an enormous level of deterioration dragged down for decades, and that it was understood as a historical need that they had to solve.”

He stated that thanks to the work of the technical teams of the district, the administration of National Highway and with the Fundamental support of the governor of La Pampa Sergio Ziliotto managed to manage the arrangements in that area.

The work corresponds to the management system called C.Re.Ma. whose contract amount is currently around 4,500 million pesos and has a total execution period of 60 months. During that time, the work and maintenance of the road will be carried out in sections. The main objective will be to restore passability and safety conditions, as well as to maintain the structural capacity of the route.

Route 151 crosses the provinces of La Pampa and Río Negro and constitutes a national corridor of great socioeconomic importance by virtue of the different traffic flows through said route.

Once again the section of National Route 151 that runs through the province of Río Negro will be entangled in the administrative bureaucracy of the National Highway.

