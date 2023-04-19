The arrival of tasers in the City of Buenos Aires revives the debate between the ruling party and the Opposition

The imminent landing of taser pistols in the City of Buenos Aires revived the debate around the use of these electric pistols, although with increasing approval in the ruling party.a political sector from where its implementation was most questioned.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In the opposition that embodies Together for Change, its use is widely accepted and several of its referents spoke in favor of it., such as the presidential candidates Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich; the candidate for Buenos Aires governor Diego Santilli, the candidate for head of government Jorge Macri; former President Mauricio Macri and former Governor María Eugenia Vidal, among others.

In the Frente de Todos there was always more resistance to the tasers, especially in the leaders closest to the human rights organizations, Although in space the idea of ​​beginning to implement them has been gaining ground in the midst of the growing concern of citizens about insecurity.

One of those who had been speaking in favor of these non-lethal pistols was the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, while his national counterpartAníbal Fernández, recently approved the purchase of tasers, despite the fact that years before he had described them as an instrument “of torture”.

Meanwhile, leaders of organizations such as Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Mothers of Plaza de Mayo-Founding Line, Relatives of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons, HIJOS Capital, Permanent Assembly for Human Rights, Permanent Assembly for Human Rights- The Massacre and Good Memory Association.

Its implementation was also repeatedly rejected by the Prime Minister of Security of the Alberto Fernández administration, Sabina Frederic, who said that its use was not “suitable against people”, as was Nilda Garré, who held that position in Cristina’s administration. Kirchner and at that time criticized Berni for asking to move forward with the tasers.



