From October 1, 2022 to November 13, 2022, the family will hold the Van Cleef & Arpels High Jewelry Art Exhibition at MCHouse, Chengdu, China. This exhibition brings together nearly 80 pieces of Saga’s collections and documents, showing Saga’s exquisite accomplishments in interpreting flexible artistic forms with precious materials. As if unfolding a poetic scroll of infinite creativity, the Maison presents its carefully selected classics, recent collections, and jewelry creations that reflect the evolution of lifestyles over the decades, creating a fascinating artistic journey for the audience. This journey consists of four themed spaces, including Human Odyssey, Nature Alive, Elegance, and Abstract Movements, all of which demonstrate that the family has been exploring poetic and agile artistic presentation since its inception. .

Smart Rhythm

Since its establishment in Place Vendôme in Paris in 1906, Van Cleef & Arpels has used its unique ingenuity and extraordinary craftsmanship to inject lightness and agility into precious gemstones. With a clear theme, vivid composition and exquisite three-dimensional creative masterpieces, it interprets the beauty of the harmonious movement and stillness in the world. Delicate and light design, these jewelry and works of art are full of vitality and vitality, or set on extraordinary gemstones, or dance between precious metals, the beauty of fantasy can be elegantly presented to the world. These masterpieces vary in style and reflect the Maison’s fascinating sources of inspiration: a close connection with different fields and artistic disciplines, a nostalgia for vibrant nature, a unique insight into haute couture fabrics, and a poetic interpretation of abstract art. Experience the century-old youth of the family and enter the poetic world of brilliance. With its creative ingenuity and design, the family sings the agility of jewelry, wandering in the dialogue between gems and hollowing out craftsmanship. Pursue interpretation of ingenious craftsmanship and inject magical charm into each work. This exhibition selects a series of handed down treasures and historical archives from the Van Cleef & Arpels Van Cleef & Arpels Museum Collection, leading the audience to immerse themselves in a dynamic and harmonious dreamland. These jewelry works seem to be natural, as if they are slowly blooming with infinite extraordinary vitality under the breeze.

Mark of the years

Since the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century, the adventurous spirit of the early modern era has spawned the birth of many sophisticated machines that help humans explore the wider world. Since its inception in 1906, Van Cleef & Arpels has always accompanied and followed the brave on the journey of exploring the world with unique jewelry masterpieces.

This rhythm is presented one by one in unique artistic expressions, such as the rhythm of the human body, the graceful curves, and the jumping shadows. Since 1941, elegant ballerinas (Ballerinas) dance, twirling tutu (Tutu), either decorated with bright gems, or decorated with gold sequins, giving the Maison’s jewelry agility. To this day, dance is still an infinite source of inspiration for the family.

Jewelry box plan depicting a seaside scene, circa 1925 Van Cleef & Arpels Archives

human journey

In 1956, Marcel Dassault, a famous French aviation industrialist, commissioned Van Cleef & Arpels to carefully build a flight for Jacqueline Auriol, the first female test pilot in France. necklace. In 1953, she was the first female European pilot to fly supersonic, and she also broke her own flight record in 1955 with the Mystère IV. While evoking the elegance of this much-respected woman, the Maison’s necklace brings to life Jacqueline’s love of flying and adventurous spirit. The Mystère IV necklace piece is crafted in yellow gold, which vividly depicts the galloping posture of a golden airplane, while the light and flexible herringbone structure creates a dynamic beauty of flight. The plane embellished on the side of the neck and the tail design transformed from large to small diamonds are more reminiscent of the linear clouds drawn by the plane in the sky. The piece was presented to Jacqueline in 1957 at a ceremony at Place Vendôme. = It fully demonstrates the dynamic vitality that the family has always endowed its works.

sports

Many of Van Cleef & Arpels’ masterpieces of jewellery art created in the 1930s feature captivating patterns and miniatures as decorative elements for bracelets, necklaces and jewellery cases. These platinum jewellery pieces are usually decorated with precious stones or enamel.

Whether created by the family’s creative ingenuity or custom-made by guests’ preferences, these exquisitely shaped and magnificent jewels are unique personal treasures. In addition to the usual design features of people, animals or objects, there are also some themed pieces that pay homage to sports, including this cigarette case from 1935. At first glance at its delicate lid, skiers, golfers and riders are in full swing, while energetic rabbits are ready to leap into the sky.

Charms Cigarette Case, circa 1935 Yellow Gold, Platinum, Ruby, Onyx, Diamonds Van Cleef & Arpels Collection

dance art

Since its introduction in 1941, the Maison’s Ballerina brooch has been the embodiment of lightness and elegance, dancing gracefully on the stage of Van Cleef & Arpels’ creations, presenting colorful costumes and swaying dance poses. The brooch, which outlines the graceful figure of a woman in yellow gold, can not only be used to match elegant clothes on a daily basis, its dazzling diamonds can also set off the elegance of evening dresses. The dancers of the family use gold or diamonds to outline their delicate faces, precious gems to decorate their hair accessories, and ballet shoes and flowing dresses. Saga’s dance world spans traditional dances from different places. The collections and historical archives on display show Saga’s infinite creativity in French Cancan, Fox-trot and Thai folk dance. imagine.

Smart and natural

Whether it’s figurative or stylized design, Saga’s creations inspired by animals and plants show an appreciation and respect for the dynamic nature. Flying birds with slender feathers, dreamy dancing fairies and fluttering butterflies are poetic and elegant, full of self-satisfaction.

The diamond-encrusted feathers float lightly in the breeze, falling over the shoulders, and the hidden setting flowers bloom on the collars or dazzle women’s day and evening dresses. Created in the late 1930s and early 1940s, these bouquets are set with blue and yellow sapphires that appear to have been picked in the morning dew. Animal shapes that adorn brooches, necklaces and bracelets instantly capture their energy and life.

Ears of Wheat and Bouquet on Jewelry Box, Van Cleef & Arpels Collection circa 1945

Leaf pattern jewelry box design circa 1945 Van Cleef & Arpels Collection

flower clusters

From the late 1910s, Van Cleef & Arpels’ Buttercup bouquet brooch graced the evening gowns of many elegant women. At the end of the 1930s, these flowery works fascinated with their ethereal and ethereal gestures.

This Buttercup bouquet brooch, created in 1945, vividly outlines the beauty of flowers swaying in the breeze with irregular lines. The mirror-polished corolla and the leaves made of yellow gold are surrounded by ruby ​​stamens, reflecting the colorful and bright look.

natural atmosphere

Since its inception, flying birds have always been the cherished creative theme of the family. After being crafted by jewelry craftsmen, they have been transformed into vivid treasures, including Hat brooches in the 1920s, Colorful brooches in the 1940s, and humorous brooches in the 1950s. La Boutique collection of flying birds.

Introduced in 1927, this brooch perfectly mirrored the prevailing white diamond jewelry design aesthetic at the time, interpreting the graceful appearance of the Bird of Paradise in diamond-paved platinum. The wings and tail feathers are lifelike, and the eyes made of jet black onyx are piercing, vividly showing the verve of flying birds.

fantasy nature

Van Cleef & Arpels’ iconic creation, The Fairy, debuted in the early 1940s, revealing the Maison’s captivating poetic universe. The appearance of fairies, as well as the ballet dancers born at the same time, started the family tradition of depicting graceful female figures. The Fairy brooch appears suspended in flight, with a face set with a rose-cut white diamond, an elegant and refined figure in platinum, and wings with sparkling white diamonds.

Her stance has an agile appearance of gently landing, and her graceful movements focus the viewer’s attention on her wand. Introduced in 1943, still in the darkest days of World War II, this enchanting muse radiates natural dazzling charm with her wand of rubies and baguette-cut diamonds. Light up time and space, spread hope and joy.

Fairy Brooch, 1943 Platinum, Emerald, Ruby, Diamond Van Cleef & Arpels Collection

Introduced in 1969, this Dragon brooch perfectly mirrors the aesthetic influence of the sacred theme on the creation of the family. Since the 1920s, the family has drawn inspiration from the aesthetic arts of distant civilizations. Therefore, in the historical archives of Van Cleef & Arpels, the dragon is one of the most distinctive design elements.

This precious brooch has a delicate and meticulous shape, with a curled dragon body covered with yellow gold scales, emerald eyes and four-clawed pearls, and its carved coral pearls are a symbol of wisdom.

meet elegance

As early as 1906, when it was established in Place Vendôme in Paris, Van Cleef & Arpels has drawn inspiration from the world of haute couture, aiming to pay tribute to the birthplace of the family – Paris, the capital of fashion. One of the characteristics of these jewels is that they can be flexibly transformed to match different looks. For example, the central pendant of a ribbon necklace can be disassembled and converted into a brooch, and pairs of brooches can simultaneously add brilliance to the collars on both sides.

Inspired by Passementerie (gold and silver ribbons), a series of works that fit the rhythm and movement of the body were born. Designs such as bows and ribbons exemplify the agility of postwar women, and jewelry inspired by fabrics or ropes perfectly frame the elegance of the female wearer.

Drawing of a Ribbon hairbrush, circa 1955 Van Cleef & Arpels Collection

Flowy Ribbon

This couture-inspired stealth watch consists of three coils of yellow gold snake chain, with a dazzling double bow design, one to hide the dial and the other to act as a clasp. The combination of yellow gold and platinum highlights the diverse styles of the watch. This one-of-a-kind watch inherits the classic design of the Maison since 1929 when it first created a secret watch, fully demonstrating its surprising and admirable dexterity and creativity.

Bow Secret Watch, 1953 Platinum, Yellow Gold, White Gold, Diamonds Van Cleef & Arpels Collection

Created in 1955, the Maison’s extraordinary masterpiece set with diamonds and emeralds consists of a necklace, bracelet and a pair of earrings. The dazzling gemstones are dazzling, not only reflecting the gorgeous style of “dress jewelry” in the 1950s, but also fully demonstrating the uniqueness of Van Cleef & Arpels in the selection of gemstones. Inspired by haute couture, the necklace is designed like an elegant silk scarf or scarf around the neck. Gold ribbon set with baguette-cut diamonds, as if to tie two strings of gems together. The shape of the earrings is in the same vein as the necklace, and is also composed of two sets of design elements outlined by arcs, embellished with marquise-cut diamonds, which further shows the outline of the earlobe. The bracelet in this jewelry set is shaped like a knot, like two strings of contrasting gemstones intertwined, creating an evocative visual effect, further sublimating the beauty of the jewelry’s rhythm.

Color tassel

This elegant piece of jewelry highlights the Maison’s prowess in the ethereal shape of a bow tie or scarf in rare materials. The pavé-set round and square-cut diamonds flick the strings of cushion-cut sapphires like a soft fabric for a natural, shimmering sparkle. The end of the sapphire ribbon is dangled with inlaid baguette-cut diamonds, swaying and dancing with the graceful figure, which is beautiful.

Since the 1920s, the Maison has created many cravat necklaces in the shape of bow ties, many of which can be found in the Van Cleef & Arpels collection.

abstract art

Van Cleef & Arpels pays close attention to the artistic trends of the 20th century, and poetically interprets a variety of shapes and materials with original craftsmanship.

From the geometric decorative jewelry boxes of the 1920s to the design lines inspired by the modernist and hippie eras, Maison has always captured inspiration with a keen eye. Some of the 1960s works are abstract and playful, reminiscent of the artistic visions of Op Art.

Stars and rivers twinkle, lightning flashes across the sky, and meteorites dance all over the sky. The family has added thousands of gestures to the abstract art country with its passionate creative enthusiasm.

Tourbillon (Whirl) Brooch, circa 1950 Van Cleef & Arpels Collection

Stylization and Modernism

The spiral Copeau brooch is shaped like a piece of curled sawdust, vividly showing three-dimensional layers and a lively and agile feeling. This stylized and pure ultimate design reflects the profound influence of modernism on the creation of the family. The dazzling diamond ribbon seems to be coiled around the central gold pin buckle, and the top of the ribbon is wrapped in a circle, vividly delineated by a square-cut diamond, passing through the yellow gold ring. This brooch can be worn in a variety of ways. It can be pinned to a hat, or buttoned on the lapel of a jacket and shirt.

See also Itema aims at doubling revenues - European weavers returning from Asia Copeau Brooch, 1935 Platinum, Yellow Gold, Diamonds Van Cleef & Arpels Collection

Inspired by haute couture, this Tassel necklace features an eye-catching soft serpentine chain, a design creation from the Maison in the 1930s, the essence of which can be found in other Maisons such as the Cadenas watch. The soft chain is extremely flexible, and the wearing effect is comfortable and natural. Round gold beads fell on the neck, like tassels on the curtains. The golden beads sway with the rhythm, and the movements are moving, as if composing a clear and moving movement. Star-studded rubies and diamonds gleam on the necklace, which complements the gem-set clasp and two abstract jewel patterns, adding a jewel rhythm to this necklace.

dynamic art

This brooch, introduced in 1942, is full of ingenious design, with an abstract shape inspired by Op Art, reminiscent of a nebula in the vast sky. The arcs outlined by the golden ribbons form the image of a vortex, expressing a strong and deep three-dimensional sense. A patchwork of rubies draws the eye to the central stone, giving the composition a rich sense of movement.

The sides of the vortex emit wisps of golden light, complemented by a combination of diamond-studded platinum and mirror-polished yellow gold. They vary in size and angle of inclination, enhancing the shimmering light effect, recreating the starry dazzling galaxy.

vast sky

Consisting of a long necklace, a pair of earrings, a bracelet and a ring, this precious jewelry set features flowing lines and vibrant colors in the opulent style of 1970s jewelry. The pendant of the long necklace, which can be split into a brooch, is an outstanding creation of the Maison’s “Convertible Jewelry” craftsmanship.

Each jewel in this jewelry set features one or more circular motifs, set in lapis lazuli with yellow gold details. Its design is reminiscent of a dazzling shooting star, topped by a gorgeous diamond and sculpted from yellow gold at the end. The swirling composition is full of dynamism, and the contrasting materials make the abstract design vivid: the dark blue lapis lazuli in the night sky, the yellow gold and diamonds shine like stardust, the pyrite in the gemstone is like starlight sprinkled across the vast galaxy.

With flowy ribbon

The set design of this exhibition hopes to explore the artistic law of Saga jewelry design through each precious and extraordinary jewelry collection. A bouquet of elegant and elegant flower crowns made of satin ribbons adorns the entrance of the exhibition, welcoming every visitor to immerse in it. The shape of the corolla is inspired by the classic Silhouette Flower brooch designed by Van Cleef & Arpels in the 1930s. The new posture shows a different charm, leading the viewer to embark on a rhythmic journey of the family’s high jewelry art.

Saga’s unique spatial design echoes the four themes of the exhibition: Inspired by the world of haute couture, each showcase is made of pleated fabric and supported by vertical supports attached to the ceiling. The exhibition design is like an abstract picture scroll, leading the audience to have a poetic dialogue with Van Cleef & Arpels high jewellery. .

Wreath of satin ribbons at the entrance to the exhibition

MC House, Chengdu

Inaugurated on April 25, 2022, MC House is a cultural center that integrates spaces such as theatre, museum, library and art gallery. It is located in Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li, the most prosperous core business center in Chengdu and famous for its pedestrian zone, which surrounds restored historic buildings and is adjacent to Chengdu’s cultural and spiritual landmark, Daci Temple. MC House is regarded as a symbol of modern art because of its perfect integration of its own characteristics with this historical and cultural building. MC House has been committed to bringing international art, design and culture to Chengdu. As a comprehensive curatorial experience space, its creative inspiration comes from the Chengdu Garden, one of only two Chinese gardens built in the Tang Dynasty (618-907). Considered the “urban living room”, MC House combines modern, classic and unique elements to provide visitors with a unique experience full of energy and novelty.

Van Cleef & Arpels since 1906

The story of Van Cleef & Arpels originated from a beautiful marriage. In 1895, Estelle Arpels, the jewel of the gem family, entered into a marriage alliance with Alfred Van Cleef, son of the jeweler and diamond dealer. In 1906, the first Van Cleef & Arpels boutique was opened at 22 Place Vendôme, a symbol of Parisian high society elegance. For more than 100 years, this fine jewelry family has become a prestigious global model for its mastery and craftsmanship. Whether the inspiration comes from nature, haute couture, dance or the magical world, the family always seeks to understand the world with timeless creativity and interpret the beauty of the harmonious world.

In 1895, Estelle Arpels and Alfred Van Cleef were married in Paris.

In 1906, Alfred Van Cleef and Estelle’s brother Charles Arpels opened a boutique at 22 Place Vendôme in Paris. After that, Julien Arpels and Louis Arpels joined the company in 1908 and 1912.

In the late 1910s, the evolution of transportation gave birth to a new way of life. Influenced by social changes, the family began to create jewelry related to travel and sports themes, such as Charms cigarette cases, jewelry boxes and travel watches. The Jockey cigarette case, which was born in the 1920s, and the Blue Train, which came out in 1931, reflect this fashion trend that has lasted for decades.

In 1920, Maison created fashion jewelry pieces and gorgeous vanity cases inspired by India, Egypt, China, Japan and Persia. -During the 1920s and 1930s, the family made for orders from the Grand Dukes of Hyderabad, Indore, Kapurtara and Nepal.

In 1922, the family created the Prince Edwardof York necklace, set with a pear-shaped diamond weighing over 60 carats.

Cadenas Watch, 1943 Yellow Gold, Sapphire Van Cleef & Arpels Collection

In 1925, Van Cleef & Arpels participated in the Exposition Internationaledes Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes held in Paris, and the Roses bracelet set with rubies, emeralds and diamonds won the Grand Prix ).

In 1926, Renée Puissant, the daughter of the founder and wife of the family, became the creative director of Van Cleef & Arpels.

In 1929, the family participated in the Jewelry and Fine Jewelry Exhibition held at the Palais Galliera in Paris together with other high jewelry families. Designers and architects who are highly functional, highly functional, and easy to use everyday objects. This art movement later inspired the creativity of Van Cleef & Arpels and brought a certain influence to the modern works of the family.

In 1933, Van Cleef & Arpels registered a patented technology: Mystery Set secret inlay process, Charles Arpels (Charles Arpels) designed and created the exquisite and gorgeous Minaudière treasure box for elegant ladies.

In 1934, the Ludo series of jewelry came out.

In 1935, the first yellow gold double-circle snake chain watch came out. Based on this, the family launched the Cadenas series in 1938.

In 1937, Van Cleef & Arpels participated in the International Exhibition of Modern Living Art and Technology held in Paris.

In 1938, Passe Partout convertible jewelry came out.

In 1939, Van Cleef & Arpels entered Rockefeller Center and opened a boutique at 744 Fifth Avenue in New York in 1942. – On the occasion of the marriage of Princess Fawzia of Egypt to Crown Prince Mohammed Reza Pahlavi of Iran, Van Cleef & Arpels was invited to be the princess and her mother Egypt Queen Nazli creates a jewelry set.

Ballerina Brooch, 1941 Platinum, Ruby, Emerald, Diamonds Van Cleef & Arpels Collection

In 1941, the family’s first ballerina brooch and Little winged fairy brooch (later known as Spiritof Beauty brooch) came out. Since then, they have become one of Van Cleef & Arpels’ signature pieces, revealing a dynamic and dynamic jewelry aesthetic through graceful beauty.

In 1950, the Maison was inspired by the zipper to create a convertible Zip necklace that converts into a bracelet when closed. The process was patented in 1938. – In 1950-1960, in an era marked by space exploration, the Maison Meteor Jewelry Kit was introduced, with designs reminiscent of celestial movements.

Meteor Stud Earrings, 1953 Yellow Gold, White Gold, Rose Gold, Platinum, Diamonds Van Cleef & Arpels Collection

In 1954, the family opened the La Boutique collection in the boutique of Place Vendôme 22 in Paris. The playful and playful animal image is one of its signature collections.

In 1956, the family created a set of jewelry for HSH Prince Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, as a wedding gift for Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco. The following year, Van Cleef & Arpels became the “Queen of Monaco’s Royal Jewellery”.

In 1963, the Twist jewelry set came out, and its main feature was the intertwined lines of colorful beads and pearls.

In 1967, George Balanchine (George Balanchine) met Claude Arpels (Claude Arpels) and created a ballet “Jewels” (Jewels) premiered in New York, and with Fauré, Stella Enjoy the work of Stravinsky and Tchaikovs. -The family created a coronation jewelry collection for Queen Farah Pahlavi of Iran, which includes crowns, necklaces, earrings and jewelry for members of the royal family.

In 1968, the first Alhambra long necklace came out.

In 1970, the Op Art Mikado bracelet was inspired by the Op Art of the 1960s, which greatly influenced the aesthetic creation of Van Cleef & Arpels, especially in gold craftsmanship. . – Since the early 1970s, Jacques Arpels has been acquiring Saga antiques to form the museum collection. Today, the collection of Saga Treasures is still enriched.

In 1971, Jacques Arpels acquired a 96.62-carat yellow diamond, the Walska Briolette, which was set on the Bird brooch.

In 1972, the Maison opened its Boutique des Heures timepieces on Place Vendôme.

In the 1980s, the family repurchased the Peony brooch created in 1937. This masterpiece uses a hidden ruby ​​inlay technique to outline the smart beauty of blooming flowers, showing the family’s cherishing of nature since its inception.

In 1985, the Maison launched a collection of high jewellery inspired by cities such as Valencienne, Bellini and Bruges, famous for their lace.

A sun-patterned vanity case, circa 1960 Van Cleef & Arpels Collection

Op Art Mikado Bracelet, 1970 Yellow Gold Van Cleef & Arpels Collection

In 1992, a retrospective exhibition dedicated to Van Cleef & Arpels was held at the Palais Galliera at the Musée de la Mode et du Costume in Paris. To commemorate the event, the family created the Galliera jewelry set.

In 1998, the Galilée mysterious clock came out.

In 2006, the Poetic Complications® collection and the Lady Arpels Centenaire watch were launched.

In 2009, a retrospective exhibition of “The Spirit of Beauty” collection was exhibited at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo. In 2011, a retrospective exhibition of the “Set in Style” collection was exhibited at the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum in New York. -Following Paris and New York, Saga has opened its third flagship store, the flagship store in Prince’s Building, Hong Kong. – The Maison created the Océan diadem from diamonds and sapphires, which can be transformed into a necklace for the HSH Prince Albert of Monaco to present to Princess Charlene at their wedding.

In 2012, the retrospective exhibition of “Van Cleef & Arpels, Timeless Beauty” was held at MOCA Shanghai. – “Van Cleef & Arpels: The Art of High Jewellery” The retrospective exhibition of the collection was held at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. – Van Cleef & Arpels begins a collaboration with French dancer, choreographer and founder of LA DanceProject, Benjamin Millepied. The beautiful encounter between jewelry and ballet led to the birth of the ballet trilogy Gems. The trilogy is Reflections (2013), Hearts & Arrows (2014) and On the OtherSide (2016).

Omikuji Necklace, 2008 White Gold, Tsavorite, Pink Sapphire, Diamond Van Cleef & Arpels Collection

In 2016, the ArtScience Museum of Singapore held a retrospective exhibition of “Van Cleef & Arpels: The Art and Science of Gems”. -Automate Fée Ondine, the first work of the family Extraordinary Object series, came out.

In 2018, the “Van Cleef & Arpels: The Beauty of Elegant Art” collection was held at the Today Art Museum in Beijing.

In 2019, the retrospective exhibition of “Van Cleef & Arpels: Time, Nature, Love” was held at the Palazzo Reale in Milan. In 2019, “Van Cleef & Arpels: Time, Nature, Love” “The retrospective exhibition of the collection was held at the Palazzo Reale in Milan.

In 2020, the “Gem” exhibition will be held at the French National Museum of Natural History (MNHN) in Paris. -The family launched the Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels project to promote the inheritance of dance art and contemporary dance creation, and bring the world of dance art to a wider audience.

In 2021, the Van Cleef & Arpels High Jewelry Art Exhibition “Moving and Static is Visible, Art Telling Centuries” will be held at the Sea World Culture and Art Center in Shenzhen, China.

In 2022, Van Cleef & Arpels will exhibit masterpieces such as automatic mechanisms and high jewellery at Masterpiece London, all aimed at interpreting the flexible art form.