The Art of the Occult: The Mysticism of Hilma af Klint and Mondrian

London’s Tate Modern is promoting an imaginary encounter between the Swedish Hilma of Klint (1862-1944) and the Dutchman Piet Mondrian (1872-1944), artists who lived at the same time but never met.

While Mondrian enjoyed the effervescent life of the Parisian avant-garde and jazz in New York, af Klint lived dedicated to studies and spirituality, traveling only to neighboring countries in his anthroposophic research, the philosophical and mystical doctrine founded by the Austrian philosopher Rudolf Steiner.

Although it seems counterintuitive to combine af Klint’s mediumship with Mondrian’s geometric aesthetics, Tate’s curatorship focused on the similarities of this “odd couple”, such as the New York Times called them. The result was surprising.

In the initial rooms, the visitor is in doubt about the authorship of some canvases, mainly the drawings of flowers and the paintings of trees. The two began their careers as academic painters painting landscapes, which was common in the late 19th century.

But in the early 1900s, they radically changed their style. Their artistic process was marked by nature and the expression of the interconnectivity and interdependence of all forms of life on the planet.

The curators managed to prove the synchronicity in the artistic expression of the two, who shared the same internal concerns and manifested them at the same time. Both were interested in theosophy (founded by Helena Blavatsky), anthroposophy, botany, Jungian psychology, and astrology (fun fact: Mondrian was a Pisces, af Klint was a Scorpio).

Mondrian needs no introduction. Having achieved success in life and staggering market value after death, he has gone down in history as one of the fathers of abstract art, despite Klint’s works pre-dating his and Kandinsky’s.

Unknown in its time (and until a few decades ago), af Klint left more than 1,300 works and 125 notebooks. Spiritualism profoundly impacted her art from an early age.

With the death of his sister, af Klint began to study theosophy and anthroposophy (with Rudolf Steiner himself). Isolation from him was providential to let spiritualism guide his work, unencumbered by the judgment of the time or outside interference.

So much so that she wanted to unlearn the classical techniques acquired at the academy to pursue automatic drawing, that is, without the command of consciousness – which was later used in the Surrealist movement and Dadaism. Her abstract works followed the direction received by occult forces. The belief was that the received images were transformed into canvases, which would work as a portal for the transformation of the being and its spiritual elevation.

Few know, but Mondrian’s symbolism — including the familiar vertical and horizontal lines — was also shaped by theosophical doctrine. The horizontal line (which would be masculine) and the vertical line (feminine) emerged in Blavatsky’s theory, and inspired Mondrian to explore geometric symbols from mysticism.

in the paintings Evolution (1910-11), which an unwary would hardly think are a Mondrian, one senses the early stages of the theosophical journey of his abstract art.

Af Klint was not comfortable talking publicly about the mysticism of his art. She feared that the zeitgeist at the time would not accept works that reflected mediumistic experiences (at the risk of being accused of witchcraft). Therefore, she left in her will that her works could only be displayed in public 20 years after her death. This was in the 1970s, but even then the world was not ready for her works: her heirs tried to donate everything to the Moderna Museum in Stockholm, which refused them.

In recent decades, academic and curatorial thinking has become more open to spiritual and mystical perspectives. The 55th Venice Biennale, in 2013, presented the works of af Klint to a large international audience, drawing attention not only to the artist but also to the mystical currents of abstraction in the early 20th century.

After an exhibition at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo (in 2018), the following year the Guggenheim in New York organized the first solo show in the United States – 75 years after the artist’s death – enthralling audiences and critics (there were more than 600,000 visitors). .

The New York success raised the artist to international stardom. One of af Klint’s dreams was to build a spiral temple to showcase her work, which was never completed. Perhaps the Guggenheim’s spiral ramp could be considered the closest means of realizing the artist’s dream.

Thinking about the connection between people, nature and the occult today is not surprising, but at the beginning of the 20th century it was revolutionary.

The Tate exhibition corrects history by bringing together two pioneering artists – with the same existential questions and spiritual quests – but with different recognition.

“Those who have been given the gift of seeing more deeply can see beyond form and focus on the wonderful aspect that lurks behind every form, which is called life,” af Klint wrote in one of his notebooks.

Photo: Jai Monaghan, Tate Modern

Rita Drummond

