“The artistic brings us closer to meeting the other”

When he was a boy, Tomás Quintín Palma fantasized about a very, very distant wish: that in his house there would be no wigs, noses, makeup or colorful costumes, but rather suits, ties, files and diaries. “A lawyer for me was David Bowie”, illustrates this multitasker from Rosario – humorist, playwright, actor, content creator – who this Thursday will bring his show The violence of tenderness to Córdoba.

It is that the variety show that he proposes is closely linked to his own family experience, as part of a clown lineage with iconic edges in the city (he is the grandson of the clown Piripincho). And that is precisely the starting point of the show with which he has been touring the country for two years.

“It is a project of many years, because although I come from a family that has a theater group, I started on the radio and doing things behind the camera. I filmed, wrote and it took me many years to encourage myself to put my body up and show myself”, says this streamer who gained notoriety by interviewing President Alberto Fernández in 2021 and who currently has stakes in the Buenos Aires Futuröck and Urbana Play radio stations.

His landing in Buenos Aires and the roots of his family history were unconsciously conspired to give life to La violencia de la ternura, a show that was born as a micro-theater proposal and two and a half years later is preparing to close its national tour, cross over to Uruguay and then, why not, to Europe.

“The porteño is attracted to this story of someone who comes from a town, who comes from the interior,” says Quintín Palma when asked about the origin of everything. “There is something in that story of someone who might have had a not so comfortable origin or with so much money or resources,” reflects the also writer, who decided to be inspired by that family that he disowned (who didn’t?) in his adolescence. “This entire universe of Piripincho is googleable, it existed and still exists, my old man and my old woman were part of the cast,” he underlines.

“I used to flash as a teenager with people who had a more conventional life, like someone who works at Afip. My universe was more crazy, like that of Los locos Addams, or Everything for two pesos, or The Three Stooges, ”she recalls. “I saw that and it was more familiar to me, I thought that the world was like that. Then I went out into the street and it was not like that. Just as now, when it’s bigger, everything is different: everyone does entertainment ”.

Standing in this context, Quintín Palma decided to move at least a little from that profile linked to laughter. “Although I have a funny shape and I can make jokes, it seemed interesting to me to show something else in the show, that humor is something else. There are so many colors to do that just making jokes seemed limited to me, ”he says.

“So we brought a pianist (Pol Medina) and there is music. We took my brother (Nicolás), who makes characters with original clown clothes from the ’80s ″, he enumerates, before condensing the spirit of this theatrical son in one sentence. “There are moments of fiction, seriousness, tenderness, poetry, humor. There is no definition of the show. It is not a stand up or… It is The violence of tenderness, it is a concept, a journey and the possibility of being in a theater without cell phones, all together with our bodies and with the desire to live something collective and healing”, summarizes Quintín Palm.

Tomás and his brother Nicolás reconstruct their family history in “The violence of tenderness”. (Tomás Quintín Palma Press).

–You present the show as a kind of exorcism. How was the reunion with all that history lived in your own flesh?

–It is a personal process that is ending, this is the last year that we are going to do the work in Argentina. We still have Mendoza, the Maipo (theater), Uruguay and the idea is to do it in Europe next year. It’s like the voice of a son. As the years went by and the functions went by, I added a lot of things that are already part of another Tomás that he is seeing and that I am going to have to drop. I think there is something that at some point you want to destroy his family or you want to escape. But later when one begins to grow and to approach the age of the parents, one begins to reconcile and to understand a lot of things. The show is a great game, a great irony, a great sarcasm. I am doing something that is similar to my family, but I love them with everything, even though the show also shows the damage they have done to me. At the time it helped me to say some things that are not so easy to say in everyday life. It seems to me that the artistic brings us a little closer to the possibility of meeting the other.

–How were the reactions and feedback from your family?

-There is everything. My old man always goes to see her and my friends say that he is a masochist (laughs). At a show here in Buenos Aires I met him with teary eyes. My old lady goes crazy because at one point she passed a WhatsApp audio of a moment in which she separated from my old man and there was a conflict over who was left with certain puppets, and it was a drama. She lives in Egypt, and when she saw the play she laughed a lot at how ridiculous she had been. For people it is also a journey with their own family, their own history, I am one more tool. In La Plata it happened to me that a girl told me that her father had cried next to her for the first time in a show. It is a whole process of emotion, laughter, humor. It is not my story: it is us wondering where we come from and where we come from, it is universal. And then there were some quilombos: in Rosario there were certain clowns who disagreed with some things, some sent me audios telling me ‘these are not so like that’. There were conflicts, there was a fight; there was also understanding, there was love, understanding. Everything happened.

The man from Rosario presents a show in which humor is only a part of what is staged. (Tomás Quintín Palma Press).

–For you, the show was the opportunity to get in touch with people from all over the country, beyond the reach you have in your networks. What did you get from that?

–The story works because we have been doing it, it is polished and touches very intimate fibers. You think that my brother is there making characters with my dad’s wardrobe. There is family, there are ties, there is love, the mandates that we want to get rid of. What we do is everywhere: everyone has a mom, a dad, a fear, a love, a desperation, something they can’t get rid of, the guilt of some shit they sent themselves, are universal themes. That is the violence of tenderness, this that someone may be loving you or doing an act of love and being a lining. We see it in advertisements: not even your idol drinks the soda he is selling you. We also see it in bonding: we fall in love with someone who hurts us and we want to keep seeing him. I believe that “the violence of tenderness” we have daily, crossed in us. This is nothing more than a story of a kid who has some things happen to him.

To go

Tomás Quintín Palma presents The violence of tenderness this Thursday at 9:00 p.m. at Studio Theater (Rosario de Santa Fe 272). Tickets available in table format for 2 people at $7,000 (plus service charge) at Alpogo.com.

