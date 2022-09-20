Listen to the audio version of the article

In a wunderkammer modeled with infinite patience, paper animals wriggle in human poses, bite each other, and move rhythmically as if by magic. The darkness is colored with light as in a fairytale. They are tales of the East, which flow through images on an engaging video that smells of magic. The Zhang Xu Zhan video installations have been rightly awarded by Deutsche Bank, and the Taiwanese is one of the three “Artists of the Year” 2021, a prestigious international recognition that the bank dedicates to contemporary art and which, for the first time, on the occasion of his tenth anniversary, Maxwell Alexandre (Brazil) and Conny Maier (Germany) were also awarded with him.

MUDEC – Museum of Cultures

After the opening at the Palais Populaire in Berlin, three emerging artists, among the most interesting on the international scene, who have distinguished themselves for their creativity and the significant value of their work, will be presented to the Italian public for the first time at the MUDEC – Museum of Cultures. Starting from this collective exhibition, before a series of initiatives, MUDEC opens up even more to contemporary languages ​​and themes with an artistic and cultural schedule of international scope.

Maxwell Alexandre

The iridescent faces obsessively portrayed on the cover of the Brazilian edition of Forbes magazine of 2019, with chameleon skin, repeat themselves and tell of racist violence by the police, but they are also the intimate yearning for a better society that does not look at color and to race, but to man. To paint them the Brazilian Maxwell Alexandre, born in the largest favela in Rio de Janeiro in 1990, the Rocinha. Its “serial” index is aimed at the rampant racism in South American society and beyond.

Conny Maier

The language of the Berliner Conny Maier is different. Her irony of her with strong accents and references to German expressionism, and to Franz Marc first of all and not only, is tinged with bright colors on large panels. Nature is evoked through references to the Old Testament as enchanted and disturbing lost paradises, the apples of Eve and the serpent that stretches sinuously, new Blaue reiter chase each other in simian poses while a “fil” scratches the scene: mythical nature or anthropocentric that it is, it too is in danger, suspended in a landslide that threatening animals and plants is the new memento mori whose scythe is firmly in the hand of the heir of Adam who, distracted and in bad faith, shuns everything without seeing the abyss incompent. Truly engaging and highly meditative, Maier’s work appears as the most dense and sought after of the triad awarded by Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank, which has been involved in the promotion of contemporary art for over 40 years, has been awarding this award since 2010 to emerging artists who work mainly with paper or photography, the privileged means of the works that make up the Deutsche Bank Collection, born in the middle of the seventies, which today represents one of the most important corporate collections at an international level.