The artists of the African diaspora on display at the Hayward Gallery

A journey in eleven stages to discover a world still little known: “In the Black Fantastic”, at the Hayward Gallery in London’s South Bank, is the first exhibition to bring together artists from the African diaspora who use history, myth, fairy tales, imagination and science fiction to address the issue of racial injustice.

11 artists

The eleven artists on display are from different generations and from different parts of the world, they are not part of a movement and are indeed strongly individualistic, but are united by the ambition to create an alternative and fantastic world to tell the reality of what it still means today. being a black person living in a western country.

Black Fantastic it is an invitation to use the imagination not as an escape, but as an area of ​​creative and cultural liberation – explains Ekow Eshun, creator and curator of the exhibition -. It is the representation of freedom ”.

Nick Cave

In the first room Nick Cave presents his “Soundsuits”, works of art to be worn as a disguise to disguise one’s identity. The artist had created the first thirty years ago, in 1992, after the death of Rodney King, brutally beaten by the police in Los Angeles. Now for the exhibition Cave has created another in memory of George Floyd. Decades have passed, but black men continue to be targeted by the police.

Wangechi Mutu creates large collages and sculptures using Kenyan materials such as red earth, shells, horn and stones to create “guardians”, female figures inspired by East African mythology who are now trying to save the planet.

