Fr. Basil Cole returns to discuss what he has been teaching the

student brothers at the Dominican House of Studies in Washington,

D.C., in a course on the arts, contemplation and virtue.

Links

Episode 11: Music and Morals—Fr. Basil Cole, O.P. https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=11

Fr. Basil’s dissertation, The Moral and Psychological

Effects of Music: A Theological Appraisal

https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=11968

Fr. Basil’s articles at Catholic Culture https://www.catholicculture.org/search/resultslist.cfm?requesttype=docbrowseauth&resourcetype=1&catlabel=author&catid=85

Readings mentioned:

Jacques Maritain, Art and Scholasticism https://maritain.nd.edu/jmc/etext/art.htm

Joseph Pieper Only the Lover Sings https://www.ignatius.com/Only-the-Lover-Sings-P1873.aspx

Pope St. John Paul II, Letter to Artists

https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?id=988&repos=1&subrepos=0&searchid=1905529

Pope Benedict XVI, Address to Artists

https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?id=9187&repos=1&subrepos=0&searchid=1905530

Pope St. Paul VI, Address to Artists

http://w2.vatican.va/content/paul-vi/en/speeches/1965/documents/hf_p-vi_spe_19651208_epilogo-concilio-artisti.html

Francis J. Kovach, Philosophy of Beauty

https://www.amazon.com/Philosophy-Beauty-Frances-J-Kovach/dp/0806113634