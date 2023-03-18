Home Entertainment The asphalt of an avenue is released to reduce transit time in a large area of ​​Neuquén
Entertainment

by admin
Next Monday March 20 will be inaugurated the paving of Avenida Soldi, one of the main arteries in the transit that unites the west and the north of the capital Neuquén.

The trunk line completes the first stretch of asphalt the twenty blocks that contemplate the street that reaches Huilen, another of the avenues in the west of the capital.

From the municipality they assured that the work “allows the northern neighborhoods, Route 7 and the west to be connected in just five minutes” and that also soon through another development will be connected to the North Highway from the extension of Calle Los Paraísos.

In this way, since the other week the southern plot of the avenue will be enabled in a west-east direction and the north hand will be east-west.

As complementary works, the project added a bike path that goes inside the boulevard, in the center of the paved.

It was also made sure that “The sector has a pluvial system, drains on the levels of the cordons and with the piping towards the pre-existing canyons with all the surface runoff.”


