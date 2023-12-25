The Astonishing Miniature Sculptures of the Three Kings: Artist Places Them Inside the Eye of a Pin

Renowned British Artist Creates Ultra-Tiny Sculptures of Three Kings Inside Needle Eye

The spirit of “hope, light, and love” that Christmas embodies has been brilliantly captured by renowned British artist Willard Wigan MBE, who has successfully created ultra-tiny sculptures of three kings and placed them inside the eye of a pin.

Wigan, 66, hailing from the West Midlands, England, has autism and was only diagnosed at the age of 50. Despite facing challenges due to his condition, he transformed his passion for artistic creation, inspired by the patterns found in nature, into a successful career as a miniature sculpture artist.

His latest work, “The Three Little Kings”, took Wigan four and a half weeks to complete, working up to 16 hours a day. The kings and the camels they ride were delicately carved from tiny fragments of nylon, while the star in front of them was made from glittering beads and the crown from 24K gold.

Speaking to The Epoch Times, Wigan expressed that his belief in the existence of God, representing hope, light, and love, inspired him to create the intricate sculptures. He wanted to express his love and gratitude for God, which led to the creation of the Three Little Kings.

However, the process is anything but joyous for Wigan. “It’s extremely difficult to do this work because there’s no joy in the process of creating it. It only gives me pleasure when it’s done, or when someone else admires it,” he said.

The precision tools used by Wigan are specially made, allowing him to work on a micro scale with intricate detail. In order to paint the sculptures, Wigan even glued one of his own eyelashes to the tip of an acupuncture needle to use as a brush.

Wigan’s work has received widespread recognition, and he is a Guinness World Record holder. He was also honored by the British royal family in 2007 for his contribution to art.

Despite his success, Wigan remains unsatisfied with his finished work, always striving to improve. He hopes that his achievements inspire others with learning differences to realize their own potential and capabilities.

Currently, Wigan is working on the exhibition “Disappearing World“, showcasing a series of miniature sculptures of endangered animals across the UK, and he continues to share his work on Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

X

