A new series, another mood. Seems like the opposite of the previous collection: the reason we really love making fashion is because it is connected to our intricate senses, and such contradictions are essential fuel. Change is a constant law, multiplicity is good, and twists are welcome. That is to say, in the winter of 22 years following the fall, the female portrait will delve into a new, or swaying perspective based on reality: towards a psychedelic, nocturnal frenzy, while preserving the apparent duality, The juxtaposition of unabashed femininity with the tomboy image is our distinctive hallmark. As residents of this age, we long to find happiness. At the border between the fading and spreading of the night, we are happy to dress up for the meeting, walk comfortably, and dance to the music. The new winter collection is a testament to that: it celebrates our glam DNA with some wild tones.

THE PENTHOUSE

THE PENTHOUSE

THE PENTHOUSE

Bold, vibrant colors and animal-striped patterns capture the spirit of the season. Lime, lilac, light blue, blue, red, ancient pink, oil yellow, watermelon red, glacier blue mixed with fluorescent colors of pink, green, orange and yellow, through the restrained black base color, breaking the dark color The restrained frame of the system further accentuates the saturated intensity of the palette. The juxtaposition of hues emphasizes the sensual side of geometric tailoring, as well as the overall architectural sense of the garment. The clean cut is sculpted around the body, and with oversized curved sleeves, it gives the classic silhouette an avant-garde spirit. The slashes and diagonal openings of tops and dresses casually capture the radiance of the skin. The feather flat sandals go back to the modern era. The dreamy ostrich feathers that gracefully embellish the shoe body are exquisite and dexterous, magnifying the casualness and candor on the basis of the laziness of the slippers. The tomboy side of THE ATTICO DNA is always present: cargo pants, cargo trousers, shirts, and oversized cardigans that nod to masculine tailoring. In contrast, miniskirts and jackets are layered with sharp cuts. The dress can be fitted close to the body or loose, releasing the atmosphere of the 1920s. The fluorescent fringed sequin skirt reinterprets the Art Deco style. The bold combination with the bell cap activates the style potential, highlights the personality and brings it into the future. field of ideology. Multi-texture bursts with visual tension: velvet, mohair, terry fancy knits appear as a new kind of fur on dresses and cardigans, crystal sequins are at the skirt or fully covered, and the skirt shimmers and sets off the dazzling spontaneity. Glitter added the final polish to the nighttime shine, animal-textured bags and boots, geometric heels and embellished hats rounded out the look.

THE PENTHOUSE

THE PENTHOUSE

An unconventional fashion journey is coming slowly and quietly…