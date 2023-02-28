The “Three-Body Problem” TV series produced by CCTV, Tencent Video, and Three-Body Universe will premiere on the entire network on January 15, and will be launched on CCTV-8, Tencent Video and other platforms. It will be directed by Yang Lei, Zhang Luyi, Yu Hewei, Chen Jin, Wang Ziwen, Starring Lin Yongjian and Li Xiaoran.

The “Three-Body Problem” TV series has received a lot of praise after it was broadcast, but some viewers said it was difficult to understand. The chief director Yang Lei admitted in an interview with “China Business News“: “Three-Body Problem” has made me a success. At the same time, he also responded to the comment that “the first five episodes are difficult to understand”:“There is no way, it has been as popular as possible, but “Three-Body” itself has a threshold, and we cannot give up this threshold.”

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the “Three-Body Problem” TV series,Tencent Video also has a number of sci-fi dramas to be launched, including “Three-Body II: Dark Forest”, “Three-Body Problem: Great History”, “Stars”, “Abyss of Time” and so on.

Tencent Video has now released the poster of the extra drama “Three-Body Problem: The Great History” of “Three-Body Problem”, which is expected to be launched first.

It is reported that “The Three-Body Problem” is a series of science fiction novels written by Chinese writer Liu Cixin.Originally known as “Earth’s Past Trilogy”. The series includes “Three-Body Problem”, “Three-Body Problem 2: Dark Forest” and “Three-Body Problem 3: Immortal Death”.The first part was serialized in “Science Fiction World” magazine in May 2006.