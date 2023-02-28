Home Entertainment The audience can’t understand the “Three-Body” TV series, and the director is questioned: it is impossible to give up the threshold–fast technology–technology changes the future
Entertainment

The audience can’t understand the “Three-Body” TV series, and the director is questioned: it is impossible to give up the threshold–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
The audience can’t understand the “Three-Body” TV series, and the director is questioned: it is impossible to give up the threshold–fast technology–technology changes the future

The “Three-Body Problem” TV series produced by CCTV, Tencent Video, and Three-Body Universe will premiere on the entire network on January 15, and will be launched on CCTV-8, Tencent Video and other platforms. It will be directed by Yang Lei, Zhang Luyi, Yu Hewei, Chen Jin, Wang Ziwen, Starring Lin Yongjian and Li Xiaoran.

The “Three-Body Problem” TV series has received a lot of praise after it was broadcast, but some viewers said it was difficult to understand. The chief director Yang Lei admitted in an interview with “China Business News“: “Three-Body Problem” has made me a success. At the same time, he also responded to the comment that “the first five episodes are difficult to understand”:“There is no way, it has been as popular as possible, but “Three-Body” itself has a threshold, and we cannot give up this threshold.”

The audience can't understand the

The audience can't understand the

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the “Three-Body Problem” TV series,Tencent Video also has a number of sci-fi dramas to be launched, including “Three-Body II: Dark Forest”, “Three-Body Problem: Great History”, “Stars”, “Abyss of Time” and so on.

Tencent Video has now released the poster of the extra drama “Three-Body Problem: The Great History” of “Three-Body Problem”, which is expected to be launched first.

It is reported that “The Three-Body Problem” is a series of science fiction novels written by Chinese writer Liu Cixin.Originally known as “Earth’s Past Trilogy”. The series includes “Three-Body Problem”, “Three-Body Problem 2: Dark Forest” and “Three-Body Problem 3: Immortal Death”.The first part was serialized in “Science Fiction World” magazine in May 2006.

See also  Not PS! Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi "same frame" Netizens like it: Cristiano Ronaldo was scared out of the emoticon package and quickly collected it.

The audience can't understand the

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shiqi

You may also like

ASTRO member Rocky’s resignation group will be active...

MM6 Maison Margiela 2023 autumn and winter series...

HYBE ended SM’s public acquisition today, predicting that...

Grandma fulfilled her dream of being on stage,...

BLACKY B Space: A Journey to the Future...

Grandma fulfilled her dream of being on stage,...

Car thefts on the rise: one out of...

The musical “Dancin’” with choreography by Bob Fosse

It was exposed that Liu Yaren injected propofol...

Enlightenment of Sun Shuao’s Precept (Figure) Huainanzi |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy