The audience is “evolving”, has the main creator of film and television drama kept up?_Guangming.com

Author: Huang Qizhe

It is almost no surprise that the score of “Ode to Joy 4” has dropped. The only topic that can arouse discussion is: word-of-mouth ratings continue to decline, why is it still filming and broadcasting? ! The answer reveals helplessness – because the third, fourth, and fifth films were filmed together. And this means that when the fifth part is broadcast, this formerly popular IP may experience another “swearing”. In just seven years, why did a film and television IP come to this point? Rather than saying that the main creators are eager to “circle money” to deal with it in a hurry, it is better to say that they “underestimate” the speed of the audience’s aesthetic improvement-the audience is “evolving”, has the main creator of film and television dramas kept up?

Looking back, there are traces of the “turned out” of the “Ode to Joy” IP, and its subsequent “turn from prosperity to decline”. In the TV drama market in 2006, brainless “sweet pet dramas” prevailed, and long-running “mother-in-law dramas” have not yet died down. Bid farewell to “Pink Girl” in the millennium, group portraits of urban young women have become a scarce product in the market. At present, the quality of life and cultural aesthetics are constantly enriched. Contemporary young people, especially female audiences, expect film and television creators to truly pay attention to the thoughts and emotional life of urban white-collar women. Based on this background, “Ode to Joy” was born at the right time. In the play, five urban women come from different families and have different personalities and occupations. They come together because of the shared rent, and thus unfold the beautiful story of women helping each other. And another major factor that caused “Ode to Joy” to detonate public opinion is that it firmly stepped on the hot spots of various emotional life that the public opinion paid attention to at that time. Whether it is the issue of “son preference” in the original family caused by Fan Shengmei, or the “small town girl” represented by Qiu Yingying who stayed in the big city and worked hard, the confusion and anxiety they face can more or less make young people in real life Finding projection and resonance has also achieved the “hot search physique” of “Ode to Joy”-almost every episode is broadcast, the situation of the characters in the play will be a hot search, triggering public discussion.

However, the traffic carnival brought about by stepping on social hotspots conceals the “innate deficiencies” of the series in terms of realistic foundation, ideological depth, and character creation. When the audience who were chasing the drama “Upstairs” calmed down, they couldn’t help asking: How could a female president and a rich girl live in the same community as a newcomer in the workplace? It can be seen from this that when the most basic drama setting is also a “castle in the air”, let alone the story clues and character relationships based on it, it becomes a “rootless duckweed”. Regrettably, in the subsequent process of incubating IP, the main creator did not make up for these shortcomings, and even shot three films in one go. In this way, the cost is saved and the cast is stabilized, but the original content advantage of “keeping up with social hot spots” is sacrificed. The new “Five Beauties” tries to continue the “personal design” of the first two films, but in terms of specific lines and event responses, the gap cannot be widened, and the new cast has differences in market appeal and audience popularity, resulting in word-of-mouth The continuous decline with the heat has almost become inevitable.

Looking back at the TV drama market in the past few years, “Urban Women’s Group Portrait Drama” is no longer “the only one” in “Ode to Joy”. Under the pressure of the audience’s aesthetic improvement, similar word-of-mouth popular dramas not only have to focus on hot topics, but also abandon outdated values ​​and arrogant elitism. Therefore, “Thirty Only” set eye-catching drama plots such as “derailment”, “money worship”, “strong women and weak men”, and gave choices that are more in line with contemporary women’s free and easy rationality; “Love Is Delicious” not only presents a more realistic workplace situation and social dilemma for women, but also conveys a healthier and more emotional outlook that keeps pace with the times. And even if “It’s Just Love”, which just ended, ran on the track of “Sister and Brother Love” youth idol drama, but the old tricks of “leftover women” and “urging marriage” have long since disappeared. The screenwriter spends a lot of space focusing on the growth of the characters, and hiding “sprinkling sugar” in the bloody struggle has become a key to stand out. In comparison from multiple dimensions, Qiao Xichen, who suffered double blows from black intermediaries defrauding money and being “taken as a scapegoat” in the workplace at the same time in “I’m Good in a Foreign Land”, and “Ode to Joy 4” who was promoted and raised salary at the beginning of “Ode to Joy 4” Yu Chuhui, who can make the audience feel more involved, is self-evident.

The failure of “Ode to Joy” IP alerted the main creators of film and television dramas: this is an era that does not allow the slightest creative inertia. The trick of only relying on “chasing hot spots” to achieve “traffic KPI” has gradually failed. Concentrating on polishing the connotation and depth of works is the right way for literary and artistic creation to “cross the communication cycle”. (Huang Qizhe)

