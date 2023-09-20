Home » the author would have simulated a “suicide pact” scene
The discovery of two dead people in the commune of San Ignacio, on Friday during the siesta, near the coast of Lake Embalse, shocked the Calamuchita valley.

A few days after the tragedy, the autopsy on the body of Rita Dominga Palacios (52) revealed that she was savagely beaten before dying.

According to the investigation, after killing her, Eramo Miguel Cabral (45), who was her partner for more than 20 years, took his own life.

Prosecutor Paula Bruera, from the Investigation Prosecutor’s Office of the Río Tercero courts, confirmed the hypothesis of femicide followed by suicide, which she had handled almost from the first moment. She revealed that what turned out to be a staged “suicide pact” scene fell apart immediately.

The prosecutor told La Voz that the blows suffered by the victim. data that she confirmed in the autopsy, were the key to dismissing that possibility. “He had signs of multiple blows and bruises on his body, on his legs, on his arms, on his chest, on his head,” the judicial official explained.

Both were found hanged with the same rope. He, hanging from a tree; she with the rope around her neck, but lying on the man’s feet. They died from asphyxiation due to hanging. They estimate that Rita’s death was caused by the pressure exerted by someone who later took her own life. The tests also revealed that the man died an hour after the woman.

The prosecution dismissed the intervention of a third person and the use of firearms.

Macabre find

A neighbor who was passing through the place, near the bridge that crosses the Santa Rosa River, came across the scene last Friday and notified the Police. At 2:30 p.m. the operation was launched by court order, with forensic doctors, judicial police and agents from the Calamuchita Department.

See also  Prominent Scientist and Father of Evolutionary Biology in Cuba, Vicente Berovides Alvarez, Passes Away at 82

Through testimonies from family members, they established that the bond between the two had been broken and they had no longer lived together for a week. The woman had decided to end the relationship.

Apparently, they had agreed to a meeting, which took place on Friday, with the argument that his ex-partner had to deliver some objects to him. There were two cars parked at the scene. Each one had arrived with his own: the man, in his Toyota Hilux truck and the woman, in her Chery Fulwin.

The prosecutor maintains that the attack began inside the victim’s vehicle and that from there he would have taken her to the scene, where the bodies were found.

He clarified that there were no previous complaints of gender violence filed before this extreme situation.

The man was dedicated to construction. The woman was a housewife and played soccer on a team in the Santa María-Calamuchita neighborhood league. They had three children and grandchildren and lived in Santa Rosa de Calamuchita.

All that remains is to open the cell phones, to add more data and details of the last meeting and an expert report on Rita’s vehicle, among other measures, to close the investigation.

