The autopsy determined that Morena Domínguez died from a “strong abdominal blow”

In the last few hours, the preliminary autopsy results carried out in the Lomas de Zamora Judicial Morgue on the body of Morena Dominguez, the 11-year-old girl who was attacked by two motorcycles when she was going to school in the Lanús district of Buenos Aires. The procedure revealed that the victim suffered a tear in the area of ​​the liver and a kidney was also compromised as a result of a strong abdominal blow, which led to a internal bleeding.

Judicial sources confirmed to the news agency telam that the recent findings that emerge from the autopsy were incorporated into the file that is in charge of the prosecutor Silvia Bussano, of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 7 of Lanús.

Based on the evidence found so far, the investigators believe that the injury would have been caused by a blow, which could be a kick.

Although the victim was assisted by two teachers from the educational institution, he died moments later at the Evita Hospital in Lanús.

Morena, 11 years old, died after being assaulted and beaten when she arrived at school in Lanús. Relatives and neighbors demanded justice at the police station. Telam: Pictures

The magistrate labeled the case as “homicide in occasion of robbery in real contest with cover-up”, a crime that includes a penalty of between 10 and 25 years. The two detainees for the fact will be investigated this Thursday.

These are two brothers aged 25 and 28 who were identified as presumed directly responsible for the brutal murder that shocked neighbors and citizens in the preview of the PASO.

On the other hand, five other young people were arrested for their alleged participation together with the brothers in a group of “motochorros”, including a 14-year-old adolescent in whose house the motorcycle was found.

What is known about the murder of Morena Domínguez

The tragic event occurred around 7:30 this Wednesday at 3,200 Molinedo Street, a few meters from the Almafuerte School, number 60, in the Villa Diamante area, in the southern area of ​​Greater Buenos Aires, and the small victim was identified as Morena Dominguez.

As can be verified in videos recorded by security cameras in the area, the criminals approached, approached the girl and took her cell phone. While that was happening, they hit her on the head, in addition to dragging her a few meters across the asphalt.

Neighbors who saw the incident called 911 while trying to assist the girl and personnel from the Lanús Command (C14) and a SAME ambulance arrived at the scene and found that the girl who was lying on the floor had lost consciousness.

There, the doctors performed resuscitation tasks on her and transferred her to the Evita Hospital, where minutes later it was found that he had died.

The director of the care center, Javier Maroni, confirmed that the girl suffered “a severe head injury“, in addition to injuries in different parts of the body.

The professional pointed out that the baby was successfully resuscitated at first, but then went into cardiac arrestwhich caused his death.

That way, it was ruled out that he died from a head injury when he fellas a product of the struggle with the “motochorros”.

Relatives and neighbors of the minor, began in the afternoon a march to demand justice, in which there were incidents and some clashes with the Police.

For several hours, some residents hurled stones at the local police station, defended by infantry troops, while reports of insecurity in the area were reproduced, including an attack on a teacher, in which one of the eyes of a teacher was seriously affected. the victim, from the school the deceased girl attended.

