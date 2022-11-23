News from the Financial Associated Press on November 23 (Editor Hu Jiarong) Today’s news about the sequel to Avatar has aroused market attention, causing Hong Kong film stocks to rise slightly. As of press time, Lemon Pictures (09857.HK), IMAX China (01970.HK), Maoyan Entertainment (01896.HK), and Alibaba Pictures (01060.HK) rose 11.98%, 8.29%, 4.52%, and 3.66% respectively.

Note: Performance of movie stocks

According to the official Weibo of 20th Century Pictures, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is scheduled to be released on December 16.

Chinese film said on the interactive platform that the movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” has been finalized and is scheduled to be released in China on December 16. Specific ticket information can be inquired through the “China Movie Link” APP. According to national policies, imported films are introduced by China Film Group Corporation, the company’s controlling shareholder, and the company participates in domestic distribution.

According to public information, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is directed by James Cameron, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, The sci-fi movie starring Michelle Yeoh, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, etc. will be released in North America on December 16, 2022.

As one of the most influential film series in film history, “Avatar” caused a phenomenon-level craze all over the world after its release in 2009, dominating the global box office chart with a box office of nearly 3 billion US dollars.

Avatar’s re-screening version once attracted attention

The news of Avatar has caused a sharp rebound in film and television stocks, such as IMAX China, which is listed on the Hong Kong stock market. .

In fact, IMAX China has a certain relationship with Avatar. According to the company’s previous financial report, “Avatar” was shown on the IMAX screen 12 years ago with great success, which accelerated the company’s network expansion in China and made the company the largest high-quality entertainment network. company. When the film was re-released earlier this year, IMAX captured 31 percent of its opening-weekend box office with just 1 percent of screens.

IMAX China also expressed its desire to see more Hollywood titles approved for release in China, including Thor, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, new sequels such as Jurassic World and the sequel to Avatar.

Film and television in the first half of the year were greatly affected by the epidemic, and IMAX China‘s stock price will be discounted in half this year

However, many film and television companies, including IMAX China, were affected by the epidemic in the first half of the year. According to IMAX China‘s mid-year report this year, the company achieved revenue of US$32.713 million, a year-on-year decrease of 38.78%; the box office achieved US$76.3 million, a year-on-year decrease of 43%. Among them, the box office of a single screen decreased by 47.4% year-on-year to US$100,000.

The impact of the epidemic has also been transmitted to the stock price. IMAX China fell from HK$12.06 at the beginning of the year to HK$5.62 today, a drop of 50.04% during the period. Even on November 4 this year, the stock price reached HK$4, the lowest price of the year.

Note: The trend of IMAX China since the beginning of the year

CITIC Construction Investment pointed out that the recent news of the resumption of domestic films and the introduction of imported films may be a signal for the recovery of the supply side, but the demand side still needs blockbuster movies to stimulate demand for movie viewing. If supply and demand recover simultaneously, it is expected that the target beneficiaries include film companies that benefit from the recovery of movie viewing demand and leaders who benefit from the performance of the broader market.