The aviation industry could face a “bubble” after record purchases

In less than a year, the global aviation industry has gone from near annihilation to exuberant enthusiasm. Fleet standstills and huge losses have given way to huge profits, as airlines consistently outperform each other with record orders.

The industry’s recent arrogance was laid bare Monday, when Indigo agreed to buy 500 Airbus SE, eclipsing a record set just a few months ago by Air India. Those jets come on top of big purchases by Ryanair Holdings Plc and Saudi startup Riad Air earlier this year, with deals announced approaching 1,500 planes.

But as a group of executives show off their corporate muscle, other industry veterans warn that the market could be showing signs of overheating.

“We have players flooding the market with a large number of aircraft, I just hope they are doing well,” he said. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways.

Al Baker is a major customer of both Boeing Co. and Airbus, with its own history of flashy deals. so is Steve Udvar-Hazypioneer in aircraft leasing and co-founder of Air Lease Corp.

“It’s a bit of a herd mentality that It is not justified by economics or reality.”said Udvar-Hazy in an interview at the Paris Air Show. “But this is normal in the airline industry.”

Both say they are interested in complete their already large order books, of approximately 400 aircraft in the case of Los Angeles-based Air Lease. Al Baker, for his part, says he’s in no hurry.

East-West Hubs

The two men have been overshadowed by airlines planning explosive growth at the travel crossroads of Asia and Europe. The rush of orders, which began when the travel industry first recovered from the covid-19 pandemic in the US two years ago, has left Boeing’s 737 Max Virtually Sold Out Well Into 2028and Airbus will have few free delivery slots before 2030.

Fulfilling orders will not be easy either. Both Airbus and Boeing are struggling to increase production as they continue to struggle with supply chain issues and a lack of skilled labor.

But airlines worry that if they don’t order soon, they will find themselves at the end of a queue that is only growing, potentially missing out on a travel boom that shows no signs of cooling off.

“They are like children in a candy store”, says Udvar Hazy referring to the buying frenzy. “That’s the way the airline industry is.”

The purchase of 500 Airbus planes disclosed by IndiGo expands the order book of the largest Indian airline to some 1,000 undelivered planes.

In the main event of the sector, which is held alternately in Paris and London, more operations are being negotiated. Turkish Air is considering the possibility of acquiring 600 aircraft, while Riyadh Air, the new Saudi airline, is considering the possibility of acquiring 400 narrow-body aircraft.

“We are always in the market, but we are not going to make unreasonable big orders just to get publicity,” said Udvar-Hazy.

