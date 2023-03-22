The Avocado Show is the place in Amsterdam for all your avocado cravings! They have been incredibly popular from the start and this year they have been around for 6 years. And they celebrate with 6 brand new avocado-based dishes! We tried them all: you can read all about them in this article.

The Avocado Show stilt al je avocado cravings in Amsterdam

We wrote it before: we love The Avocado Show! They started 6 years ago in Amsterdam, and have even opened locations in Stuttgart, Brussels, London and Madrid. Very cool that this Amsterdam initiative is also such a success in the rest of Europe! And we can understand why: as soon as you enter a The Avocado Show location, you immediately become a little happier. Hip pink benches, fresh green plants and of course the cool neon light logo: everything looks super nice. This time we will have lunch at the location on the Keizersgracht, and the cheerful staff will also make you feel very welcome right away.

Avotini Espresso

Tuna Tease

Citrus Blast

The Avocado Show in Amsterdam has 6 new top dishes!

The menu says…. anything with avocado! Sustainably grown avocados are used for this, and all dishes are tasty, healthy and beautifully presented. For the 6e anniversary, six new dishes were launched, and did you think that all dishes with avocado were already on the menu – think again! We immediately start with a huge surprise: the Espresso Avotini. Yes: an Espresso Martini with a soft avocado cream! Anyone who has ever had an avocado milkshake knows that you can make a silky smooth cream with this, and it goes perfectly with the Espresso Martini. Wow!

Sassy Salmon

Showshuka

Cheeky Burger

Citrus Blast in by Tuna Tease

If you fancy a salad, then the Citrus Blast is highly recommended. A fresh green salad with raw salmon cubes, citrus fruits, pomegranate seeds, quinoa and of course avocado. We also really recommend the Tuna Tease: a tuna melt toast with fantastic pickled onions, and nice and creamy because of the avocado. And those who love fried chicken should definitely try the Cheeky Burger: very tasty fried chicken that gets nice and spicy because of the crispy chili oil, with avocado on a soft bun, with the tastiest sweet potato fries on the side.

Showshuka not Sassy Salmon

Finally, two hot dishes from a cast iron pan that are especially delicious with this winter weather! With the Showshuka, The Avocado Show takes the normal shakshuka to a higher level: deliciously sweet tomato sauce with red bell pepper, onion, feta and avocado, in which an egg has been poached. Very tasty for dipping a crispy toast! And the Sassy Salmon is really a healthy dish: broccoli, spinach and pieces of salmon, finished with a rose of avocado, of course.

We really enjoyed The Avocado Show again! You can now try the new dishes in all restaurants: bon appetit!

The Avocado Show

Keizersgracht 449 – Amsterdam Center

To go: Kleine-Gartmanplantsoen 28 – Amsterdam Center

PS Are you already following us on Instagram?

We would love that! You will then be the first to know about our new discoveries and fun promotions. You can find us here!

Also check out our other articles on Culi Amsterdam!

Lunch Amsterdam – Dinner Amsterdam – Drinks Amsterdam – New Restaurants Amsterdam – Best Restaurants Amsterdam – Restaurants Amsterdam Center – Restaurants Amsterdam Jordaan – Restaurants Amsterdam North – Restaurants Amsterdam East – Restaurants Amsterdam de Pijp – Restaurants Amsterdam South – Restaurants Amsterdam West

Read our best specials here:

Bib Gourmand restaurants in Amsterdam – Restaurants with a Michelin star in Amsterdam – Best cookbooks – Best restaurants with a terrace on the water – Tastiest take-away Sushi – Best Chinese restaurants – Best Mexican restaurants – Best online cooking workshops – Best Brunch – Best restaurants with Dutch cuisine – Best Spanish restaurants – Best Indian restaurants – Our favorite hotel restaurants – Best restaurants with Middle Eastern cuisine – Best Indonesian restaurants – Best shared-dining restaurants – Best places for high tea – Best French restaurants – Best Thai restaurants – Best places for oysters and bubbles – Best wine bars – Best seafood restaurants – Best South American restaurants – Most romantic restaurants – Best vegetarian restaurants – Best Italian restaurants – Best restaurants with fireplaces – Best poké bowls – Best drinks spots – Best burgers – Best breakfast bowls – Best Dim Sum – Best Bao Buns

Or search our Homepage for the latest and greatest Restaurants.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]