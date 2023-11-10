“The awakening of fashion”: clothes, dreams and technology protagonists of the next exhibition at the Met

Listen to the audio version of the article

The first thought goes to the famous Tchaikovsky waltz danced by Aurora and Prince Philip while two of the three good fairy godmothers of the princess try to magically color the dress pink and blue. As he did for Snow White and Cinderella, in his film version Walt Disney softened and made less bloody this traditional European fairy tale, also described by Italo Calvino in his collection of “Italian Fairy Tales”.

The theme of the sleeping princess who is awakened by the prince’s kiss will return, expanded and made a metaphor, also in the next exhibition of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum in New York: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”, this is the title of the exhibition that will open the 10 May 2024, will want to “awaken”, precisely, the poetic sense, the imaginative capacity, the multisensory implications of fashion, through 250 creations selected from the 33 thousand belonging to the museum’s permanent collection, spanning a period of four centuries. And some will indeed be awakened from a long sleep in the warehouses.

Left and right, dresses by Loewe (FW 23), center ensemble by Nina Ricci (circa 1958) (The Metropolitan Museum of Art)

«Fashion is one of the most emotional art forms, by virtue of its connection with the body – said Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute -. It is imbued with memories and emotions, and we can relate to it through our senses. One thing I hope this exhibition will reactivate is the sensorial appreciation of fashion.”

The first information on the exhibition is indeed exciting, especially that concerning 15 ancient and delicate dresses (such as a silk ball gown made in 1887 by Charles Frederick Worth) that they cannot be worn on a mannequin: they will have to be preserved and displayed in special display cases, just like sleeping princesses. What will awaken them, however, will not be a love kiss but very sophisticated yet romantic technologies, once again, such as “Pepper’s ghost”, a special effect from the Victorian era which reproduces human forms as if they were spirits and which will be revisited in key to the 21st century. On display there will also be garments from the era of Queen Elizabeth I, therefore from the 17th century, but also contemporary creations by designers such as Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy, Stella McCartney.

Worth’s Silk Ball Gown, 1887 (The Metropolitan Museum of Art)

To arouse, and perhaps also to reawaken in visitors, a sense of amazement for the beauty of workmanship and embroidery there will be video animations, projections, sound installations, which will tell the connections between the materials and inspirations of fashion and nature: alongside a shell dress from Alexander McQueen’s SS 2001 collection, Victorian-era embroidery flowers and insects will appear on the walls, and snakes decorating a 20th-century sequin dress will slither across the floor. The installation also promises to be very special, thanks to the involvement of artists such as the photographer Nick Knight, founder of the SHOWstudio site, and Sissel Tolaas, known for her research on smell and who has often collaborated with Balenciaga’s Demna.