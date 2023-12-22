Home » The Awakening of Lion Head Craftsman: He Yubin’s Journey in Foshan
Damei Guangdong Awakens Lion: Lion Head Craftsman

In the second episode of “Brother Xinzhashi,” we explore the story of He Yubin, a young man from Foshan who has become a master of lion head crafting. Born and raised in the 1980s, He Yubin apprenticed under the national inheritor of lion head crafting, Master Li Wei, and has since taken over the Fosheng Craft Factory, a dragon and lion product manufacturing enterprise, from his father. He has also founded his own lion dance cultural brand called “Haoyi Dragon Lion.”

He Yubin’s journey reflects the unique characteristics of Lingnan’s open culture and the blending of youthful vigor and unwavering determination. He is dedicated to preserving the intangible cultural heritage of lion head crafting, from inheritance to innovation. He has become a symbol of tradition while also embracing innovation in intangible cultural heritage.

Now, in the field of traditional intangible cultural heritage lion head decoration, He Yubin is responsible for keeping, passing on, and starting a business. His story is a tale of integrity and innovation on the road to intangible cultural heritage.

This episode of “Brother Xinzhashi” was produced by Yangcheng Evening News, with the Chief Planner being Sun Aiqun and Sun Xuan. The Presidential preparation was done by Wujiang Liu Jianing Sun Jing, and the Director of the episode was Yu Kin-kee. The Screenwriters were Sun Qiman, Qin Runzhao, Shen Zhao, and Hang Ying, and the Copywriting execution was done by Zheng Yongdan.

He Yubin’s story is a testament to the power of tradition and innovation in preserving and celebrating intangible cultural heritage. #artandculture

