the awakening of the beasts, a duel of giant toys

It is a mistake to pretend that a Transformers have a subtle script. Michael Bay was the one who directed the franchise based on the toys of the Hasbro and Takara Tomy companies (he directed the first five) and who laid the foundations with a proud thick line and metallic rusticity, resulting in a show of planetary proportions with a lot of aroma of freshly made popcorn

Transformers: Rise of the Beastsdirected by Steven Caple Jr., but with Bay and Steven Spielberg producing, delivers everything a movie from Transformers A must have: orgy of computerized special effects, heavyweight characters that make the metal squeal and colossal fights between robotic aliens to save the world from Unicron, the planet-eating enemy who wants the Transwarp key to open space portals -temporary.

And there are the Maximals, the advanced race of animal-robots under the command of Optimus Primal (a King Kong transformer), to take care of Scourge’s key and the Terrorcons, the heralds sent by Unicron, with whom they have a hard battle until they succeed. Escape to Earth to hide the key.

The plot

They arrive on Earth in 1994, more precisely in Brooklyn, where Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) lives, an ex-military expert in electronics, who is desperately looking for work, especially to help his younger brother Kris (Dean Scott Vazquez), who suffers from of a disease that affects one of his hands.

At the same time, he is introduced to Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback), the museum intern studying a statue of a falcon bearing the Maximal symbol, which he inadvertently breaks, discovering that inside is half of the Transwarp key. , which releases an energy detected by Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen in the original version), who summons the other Autobots living in Brooklyn, since with the key they can return to their world: Cybertron.

Noah struggles to get a job and is convinced to steal a Porsche by a friend, Reek (Tobe Nwigwe), who is actually the Autobot Mirage (voice of Pete Davidson), who Noah befriends and partners in the fight to save the world. world. Of course, there is no shortage of surprises and the characters most loved by the public, such as Bumblebee (who had his spin-off in 2018).

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a true posh show, offering fights that can be enjoyed on the big screen. It is the cinema as a major entertainment, which gives the viewer a moment of escape and enjoyment with characters who are attached to a certain affection.

With serious and half-dramatic dialogues (as children’s dialogues usually are when they play with their dolls and pretend to make them fight), the film keeps pace and does not sacrifice humor.

In addition, it has a final confrontation developed in the imposing landscapes of Cusco, Peru, tourist exoticism that is forgiven because it is done in favor of cultural inclusion, without falling into obvious political correctness and without neglecting entertainment and the sense of cinema. of adventures and action, with some iron colossi that always respond at the box office and with the public.

To see: “Transformers, The awakening of the beasts”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, United States, 2023. Fiction, Adventure, Science Fiction, Direction: Steven Caple Jr. Screenplay: Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber. Cast: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Peter Cullen (voice), Ron Perlman (voice), Peter Dinklage (voice), Michelle Yeoh (voice), Pete Davidson (voice), Liza Koshy (voice), John DiMaggio (voice), Colman Domingo (voice), Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Tobe Nwigwe, Sarah Stiles, Leni Parker, Frank Marrs, and Aidan Devine. Photography: Enrique Chediak. Music: Jongnic Bontemps. Duration: 127 minutes. Suitable for people over 13 years of age. Complexity: nil. Sex: null. Violence: high. In theaters.