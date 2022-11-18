Elemental Awakening, Holy Spirit Controls Demons! Q cute roguelike strategy adventure mobile game “Elemental Obelisk” is in full swing. Today, Akavir opens a new way to awaken the elementalist profession, subverting the original professional pattern and unlocking a new field of cultivation! The fusion of elements breaks the bottleneck of strength, the summoning of familiars opens up unknown adventures, and free transfers to new fields. This time, the distance between us and God will be even further!

Video link: https://v.qq.com/x/page/u3363ou95k8.html

[自由转职 血脉新突破]

“Elemental Obelisk” elementalist professional awakening new gameplay is shockingly launched today! Two new branches of awakening, you can choose! Unlimited free job transfer, breaking the rules! Elementalist has now ushered in a new field of cultivation, whether it is to become a “candle fire holy spirit” to break through the bottleneck and step into a new realm of element fusion, or to awaken the blood of summoning, transfer to become a “star spirit traveler”, and try a new field of controlling demons and exorcising spirits , a new career structure has been fully opened, and we will continue to move forward on the road of chasing God!

[烛火圣灵 元素新境界]

“God, it’s just going a little further on the path of the elements~” ‘Candlelight Holy Spirit’ is one of the branches of the elementalist’s professional awakening, which deepens the elementalist’s knowledge of the elements, so that he can better control and use the energy of the elements , One step closer to chasing God!

The sacred fire blooms to purify the chaos, and the elementalist will awaken the exclusive skill “Bloom, holy fire!” ‘, increase the damage of the fire element to the extreme, cause multiple super-powerful fire damage attacks to all enemies in the battle, and superimpose the effect of element vulnerability. At the same time, after awakening, the elementalist will also unlock the exclusive elemental runes at the same time. Various elemental runes such as fire, water, nature, light, and darkness can be randomly configured. The combination of different elemental runes will produce thousands of combination effects. A variety of different battle scenes stimulate the energy of the elements to the extreme and change the battle situation at the moment of decisive victory!

[星灵旅者 养成新领域]

In addition to the branch of ‘Candlelight Holy Spirit’, elementalists can freely choose to change jobs to become another branch of awakening, ‘Star Spirit Traveler’, which completely subverts the inherent impression of elementalists, awakens the long-silent summoner blood in the body, and The star guard cat has reached a contract relationship. At the beginning of the battle, the star guard cat can be summoned to assist in the battle, and has a powerful foreign aid!

The stars are falling, and the star guard is on the stage. After the “Star Spirit Traveler” is successfully transferred, he will awaken the exclusive skill “Fall, the stars!” ‘, which can cause multiple times of powerful water damage to the designated enemy, and at the beginning of the game, the star guard cat can be summoned to assist in the battle. Unlock multiple exclusive runes at the same time, which can add buff attributes such as attack boost, critical strike damage, and defense to the elementalist and star guard cat, providing a greater chance of winning the battle!

The awakening of the elementalist in “Elemental Obelisk” breaks the professional pattern and redefines the peak of strength. Akavir launches a peak professional competition. The elementalist has awakened his blood and broke through a higher level of strength. This game belongs to all “meat pigeon” lovers The game feast is coming, please download and appreciate more game content! Now, it’s time to go to the official website to download “Elemental Obelisk” to enter the world of Alfran and enjoy the purest fun of meat pigeon games!

“Elemental Obelisk” official website: https://ys.efun.com/

“Elemental Obelisk” Q group: 710465857

“Elemental Obelisk” Weibo: Elemental Obelisk – Original Heart

“Elemental Obelisk” official account: Elemental Obelisk mobile game

Sina Statement: Sina.com published this article for the purpose of conveying more information, which does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description.