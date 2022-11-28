The Award Ceremony of the 8th “Sun Daolin Cup” Microfilm Competition (Literary Story) Solicitation in 2022 was successfully held



On November 25th, the 2022 8th “Sun Daolin Cup” Microfilm Contest (Literary Stories) collection activity was held in Xinrun Village, Jiashan County Development Zone (Huimin Street). Qian Yongzhong, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of Jiaxing Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau; Liu Jing, Director of Public Service Department of Jiaxing Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau; Guo Yutao, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of Jiashan County Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau; Dai Yanli, member of the Party committee and deputy director, Jiang Yaochuan, member of the Party committee of Jiashan Development Zone (Huimin Street), leaders of the Jiaxing Film Association and representatives of the judges of this microfilm competition attended. Excellent authors who love microfilms and literature and art from all over the country participated Activity.

The folk customs are simple, the place is good and the people are kind, as a city with a deep relationship with film art——Jiashan has always been a favorite source of inspiration for filmmakers. As early as the 1940s and 1950s, Mr. Sun Daolin, a famous actor and director whose ancestral home was in Jiashan, devoted himself to film art and made a brilliant contribution to Chinese film. In order to commemorate Mr. Sun Daolin, carry forward the culture of kindness, and convey positive energy through micro-films, Jiashan County has held the “Sun Daolin Cup” micro-film competition since 2014.

This competition is guided by Jiaxing City Film Association, sponsored by Jiashan County Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Jiashan County Federation of Literary and Art Circles, organized by Jiashan County Sun Daolin Film Art Museum, Jiashan County Cultural Center, and Jiashan County Film and Television Artists Association.Beginning in early September, a solicitation order for literary stories and works of the microfilm competition was issued to the whole network and the whole society. With the theme of celebrating the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and promoting “good culture”, the essence of “good culture” was displayed with short and concise stories. A total of There were 108 submissions from all over the country. The organizing committee specially invited expert judges from the industry to set up a jury to conduct preliminary selection and final evaluation of the entries. After professional screening by the jury, 5 Jiashan County Excellent Work Awards, 6 Excellent Work Awards, 3 Ginkgo Tree Awards, 2 Rhododendron Awards and the highest award, the Sun Daolin Award, were finally announced.

List of Winners of the 8th “Sun Daolin Cup” Microfilm Contest (Literary Story) Contest in 2022:

won the eighthThe “Sun Daolin Cup” microfilm competition (literary story) solicits the Sun Daolin Award: “Encounter”.

won the eighthThe “Sun Daolin Cup” micro-film competition (literary story) solicits works for the Rhododendron Award: “The Cobbler” and “The Fashionable Repayment”.

won the eighthThe “Sun Daolin Cup” microfilm competition (literary story) solicits works for the Ginkgo Tree Award: “Letter Seventy Years Late”, “Love Warms the World” and “Hot Pepper Flower of the Same Name”.

won the eighthThe “Sun Daolin Cup” Microfilm Contest (Literary Stories) solicits outstanding works for: “The Boy Chasing the Waves”, “The Last Will”, “Fenghua”, “Noodle House”, “Xiaguang” and “New Life Starts Here”.

won the eighthThe “Sun Daolin Cup” microfilm competition (literary story) collected excellent works in Jiashan County: “Dream Realization”, “Fashionable Repayment”, “True Man”, “Festival Date Has Been Set” and “Feng Hua”.

The power of role models and idols will inspire our lives. Mr. Sun Daolin has brought the power of role models and inheritance to all art creators. This power has turned into light and shadow in Jiashan, a water town in the south of the Yangtze River, leading micro-film lovers to their dreams. far away.

By holding this event, everyone with artistic dreams can participate in the creation of micro-films, depict dreams and creativity into stories, touch the soul with ordinary stories, observe life from a unique perspective, Let the micro film tell the storyThe story of “good culture” promotes the positive energy of the society and enriches the amateur cultural life of the masses.

AlthoughThe 2022 8th “Sun Daolin Cup” Micro Film Contest (Literary Stories) solicitation has come to an end, but Jiashan people will continue to inherit and pursue goodness. “Culture of kindness” will become the most touching background of Jiashan, injecting more power into the development of the city. I look forward to more good works in the future that can make new annotations for Jiashan’s “good culture”!