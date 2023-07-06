the axis will be set on inflation, insecurity and unity

In a press conference from the Casa Rosada, the presidential spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti recognized that inflation and insecurity are the main concerns of the ruling party. He stressed that President Alberto Fernández is “totally dedicated and works tirelessly to address these challenges.” What did he say about the campaign of Sergio Massa, presidential candidate for the Unión por la Patria front?

“Inflation and insecurity are the central concerns of the people, and on these issues the president is absolutely dedicated and working around the clock”Cerrutti said.

LIVE | Press conference of the spokesperson for the Presidency, @gabicerru (@Portavoz_Ar). https://t.co/LSxaMn46PU – Casa Rosada (@CasaRosada) July 6, 2023

When asked about the role that the president will play in the electoral campaign of Unión por la Patria, The official avoided giving precise details, pointing out that the president is the one who leads the managementno. Cerruti recalled that Fernández decided not to run for a new candidacy, since he considered that his role was to focus on “daily management” and the problems facing the Argentine people.

One of the inquiries was regarding a possible unity photo between the president, vice president Cristina Kirchner and presidential candidate Sergio Massa at the inauguration of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline next Sunday.

“The three of them play central and fundamental roles in this pipeline. It began during the government of Cristina Kirchner, President Alberto Fernández promoted and supervised the work, and the Minister of Economy allowed its rapid progress.“Said the spokeswoman and expressed her pride in the leadership of the three in this important project.

In relation to the electoral campaign, Cerruti expanded: «We are showing ourselves united and managing, which are the two things that are being done at the moment and that is what the voters of August and October are seeing.«.

assured that The management of inflation and insecurity are key issues for the ruling party, which seeks to address these concerns of the populationbeyond the electoral process. Meanwhile, he explained how President Fernández leads the last stage of the government and works “hard” to find daily solutions.

We don’t think of politics in the form of photos. Sunday will be a historic day for Argentina, July 9, 40 years after democracy. Therefore, to be doing something that means economic independence and energy sovereignty, is of enormous importance“, completed the spokesperson.





