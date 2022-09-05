Listen to the audio version of the article

The second week of the 2022 Venice Film Festival opened in the best possible way with “The Banshees of Inisherin”, a new feature film by Martin McDonagh.

The London-based director is back in competition at the Lido five years after his previous film, “Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri”, undoubtedly managing to confirm his worth.

The Banshees of Inisherin “(which will be released in Italian cinemas with the title” The spirits of the island) tells the story of two men, great friends all their lives, whose bond is likely to break when one of them decides to break with the other, apparently without any valid reason. The consequences of this gesture will be unpredictable for both of them. Written by the director himself, the film – set in the 1920s – places at the center of the narrative not only the relationship between the two (former?) Friends, but also that between beings. humans and nature, marvelously exploiting the splendid natural Irish landscapes of the island in which the story takes place.The charm of Ireland is not palpable only for the representation of the cliffs, meadows and lakes, but also for the folk traditions, starting with the Banshee of the title: legendary creatures of the Irish and Scottish tradition, which do not show themselves to human beings with the exception of those who are close to death.

Funny moments and disturbing appearances

Martin McDonagh expertly mixes narrative registers, offering truly funny and irony moments, alternating with dark and disturbing passages. Between farce and tragedy, “The Banshees of Inisherin” offers an exciting involvement, managing at the same time to propose a series of important reflections on the value of friendship, but also on the clashes inherent in human nature: the war that is fought on the mainland, distant and close at the same time, it is an effective metaphor. The writing of the characters is remarkable, both for the two protagonists and for the secondary ones, and is the main asset of a film that runs smoothly throughout its duration. steals once again a great Brendan Gleeson, perfectly cast in the role of a middle-aged man who finds himself trapped in an existence that he no longer feels belongs to him.

Argentina 1985

Among the other most interesting films in competition, a mention for “Argentina, 1985”, inspired by the true story of the prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who in 1985 dared to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the bloodiest phase of the Argentine military dictatorship. Without letting themselves be intimidated by the still considerable influence that the army had on their fragile, new democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo formed a team of very young people to fight against time and give justice to the victims of the military junta. Written by Santiago Miter together with Mariano Llinás (the latter is the director of the brilliant “La flor”), “Argentina, 1985” is based on the extensive cinematographic and political research that the two authors of the script conducted to reconstruct one of the processes most salient of the last century. Through a classic but perfectly calibrated structure, the film follows all the legal and bureaucratic phases of the procedure, mixing the public side with the private side of the two protagonists. Although the staging may appear conventional, the film is solid in its various components and, even more, capable of thrilling for the entire duration: it does not matter if you already know the facts underlying the story, “Argentina, 1985” still manages to involve thanks to an excellent pace of editing and dialogues There is a great moment when Strassera reads the speech he has prepared to the judges: the actor who plays him, Ricardo Darín, is a certainty for many years but in this case he almost surpasses himself for the commitment and passion he pours into his character.

The Whale

Also highly anticipated was “The Whale”, a new feature film by Darren Aronofsky which returns to competition in Venice five years after “Mother!” The protagonist is a lonely teacher suffering from a severe form of obesity who, in the last days of his life, tries reconnect with his teenage daughter, with whom he has lost contact. Taken from a play by Samuel D. Hunter, also screenwriter of the film, “The Whale” is a film shot entirely within the home of the protagonist’s apartment: punctuated by chapters representing the various days of the week, the feature film tells with intensity, but also with rhetorical excesses, the attempts at redemption of a man at the end of his life. The emotional involvement is not lacking, even if the structure is too schematic and the surrounding characters are not completely convincing. Excellent performance by Brendan Fraser who aims for the Coppa Volpi and then for the Oscars.