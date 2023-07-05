The Basic Food Basket reached $102,266.27 and increased by 60% so far this year

The value of the Basic Food Basket (CAB) for a family of two adults and two small children in June reached $102.266,27, according to data from the monthly survey of the Neighborhood Price Index (IBP). ANDSo far this year the increase in the cost of food is close to 60%.

In this context, we communicate with Adrian Morenoa journalist specializing in economics, who spoke about the implications of the increase in this indicator.

Food basket in 102 thousand pesos per month

“This data is not favorable for our pockets”said Moreno, who later completed: “The IBP showed that a typical family needed $102,266.27 to meet food needs In Buenos Aires city”.

“This hits squarely in people with greater economic fragility,” shot the interviewee. “There is a new category in the country of people who work and they can’t make ends meet”, he added.

Likewise, the journalist said that the basket is made up of basic foods. “Vegetables and fruits have increased remarkably in recent months. Meat had an increase below inflation, ”she detailed.

inflationary escalation

On the other hand, Moreno said that despite the slowdown in inflation estimated for the month of Junethe downward trend would have to be maintained as a long-term policy.

“It is possible that in the coming months inflation will drop but it is still high,” shot the interviewee. “Products related to the drought will have a higher than average rise,” concluded.

