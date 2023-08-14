The Bat: Suicoke and doublet Collaborate on a Stylish Shoe Model with Vibram Outsole

Suicoke and doublet Collaborate on New Shoe Model Inspired by Bats

Japanese shoe brand Suicoke and fashion brand doublet have come together to launch a unique shoe model that features a Vibram outsole. Named “The Bat”, these joint shoes draw inspiration from bats and incorporate innovative design elements.

The collaboration brings together Suicoke’s expertise in footwear with doublet’s cutting-edge fashion sense. “The Bat” takes advantage of Vibram’s Furoshiki technology, enhancing the shoe’s functionality and comfort. This joint creation also includes a simulated fur lining that was showcased by doublet during Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

One notable feature of “The Bat” is its layered appearance, with design details resembling bat ears. The shoe’s side flap can be easily loosened to facilitate wearing. Additionally, the shoe body is adorned with the brand names of doublet, Suicoke, and Vibram, highlighting the collaboration’s identity.

“The Bat” is now available in two colors: “Brown” and “Black”. Priced at $430, interested buyers can purchase these unique shoes from Suicoke’s official website. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a pair of these stylish and functional joint shoes.

For more information and to purchase “The Bat”, visit Suicoke’s official website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

