The Battle for Screen Time: Solving Film Scheduling in a Summer Filled with 106 New Movies

106 new films are set to be released in the hot summer, creating a challenge for theaters to manage film scheduling. This summer’s movie market has experienced a surge in popularity with films like “The Missing She”, “I Love You!”, “Three Thousand Miles in Chang’an”, and “Sweeping Drugs 3” captivating audiences. While the multitude of new films provide a wide range of options for moviegoers, it also poses the question of how theaters ensure each film is given ample screen time.

During the summer season, a plethora of films are released, making it a highly competitive period for major film producers. In July alone, 106 new films are scheduled for release, compared to 123, 127, and 92 films released in the summer vacations of 2019, 2021, and 2022 respectively. These films cover various genres such as comedy, costume, suspense, action, science fiction, and animation, catering to the diverse preferences of audiences. Films like “I Love You!”, “The Missing She”, “Feng Shen No. 1”, “Super Family”, and “Hot” have garnered high expectations in terms of box office performance.

Chengdu, a booming city in the Chinese film market, has become a popular location for film roadshows. The city’s enthusiastic audience and strong consumer power have attracted major film companies to promote their movies there. The offline roadshows in Chengdu have contributed to the recovery of the local film market.

The summer movie season is favored by filmmakers due to its long duration and high popularity. The schedule lasts from June 1st to August 31st, offering ample time for a diverse selection of films to be released. Additionally, many parents choose to take their children to the movies during the summer vacation, driving box office performance. The success of blockbuster films, such as this year’s “The Missing She”, bolsters confidence in the summer season and attracts more films to be released during this period, capitalizing on its popularity and generating higher box office revenue.

Chengdu’s summer box office alone accounted for nearly 30% of the annual box office in previous years, highlighting the commercial potential of the season. The summer film schedule has also produced several blockbuster movies, including “Wolf Warrior 2” in 2017, “Nezha: The Devil Boy Comes into the World” in 2019, and “Eight Hundred” in 2020. These films became box office champions of their respective years.

Managing film scheduling becomes a crucial task for theaters with a large number of new films released simultaneously. The quality of the film is evaluated during the scheduling process, considering factors such as the impact of intellectual property (IP), cast lineup, publicity efforts, and audience expectations. The schedule is then adjusted based on the attendance rate. Film studios communicate with theaters in advance to negotiate release times and scheduling ratios, ensuring each film receives sufficient screen time during the summer season.

For niche films with smaller budgets and limited audience appeal, marketing plays a crucial role in securing film schedules and generating revenue. Strategies like targeted advertising and promotion can help attract audiences to these films. The scheduling of films during prime time is usually reserved for movies with good reputation and high box office potential, while animated films for children are often scheduled earlier in the day.

Despite the challenges, theaters and film studios work together to ensure a balanced and profitable film schedule during the summer season. The excitement generated by the multitude of new films attracts audiences to cinemas, fostering a vibrant and thriving movie market.

