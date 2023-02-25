ROME – The historic Italian Automotoclub (ASI) and the Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia historic registers (certification bodies referred to in Article 60 of the CDS) have presented an extraordinary appeal to the President of the Republic to obtain the annulment of the decrees and resolutions of the Region and the Regional Council of Lazio, the Metropolitan City and the Municipality of Rome which prohibit the circulation of historic vehicles, as they are included without distinction in the most ancient and polluting fleet. Federmoto has also been called into question as an interested party and will be able to intervene in support of the initiative.



“Almost 57 million vehicles circulate in Italy – explains Alberto Scuro, president of ASI – and, of these, those over twenty years old are around 16 million. The percentage of the latter that are certified as historical is completely irrelevant, but in order to continue to represent the cultural and economic resource that they are for our country, they must be able to be kept alive by activating specific exemptions concerning circulation. Despite being few and covering a very low average annual kilometer (about 1000 km) during the negotiation phase Asi did not ask the representatives of Rome Capital to let them circulate freely but maintaining some appropriate limitations “. 4,040,078 vehicles circulate in the capital (Mtct data) and those with a Certificate of historical relevance registered with the Motorization are 9,945, or 0.25% of the total, which travels annually 0.014% of the km traveled by vehicles of daily use (source Fiva census and insurance company data).

The derogation request is therefore only related to these vehicles since the certified historic vehicles are to be considered irrelevant in terms of environmental impact and must be protected (not privileged) since they represent an Italian historical, cultural and technological heritage that has no equal in the world. “Asi has dialogued with the administration of Roma Capitale – added Scuro – bringing proposals aimed at the possibility of using historic vehicles only for recreational and recreational purposes and for slow tourism, therefore with time restrictions such as to avoid their daily use and commuter. Furthermore, we propose to monitor their effect, one year after the entry into force of any derogations. Since the historic vehicles for which we ask for exemptions are registered with the DMV, their number and seniority are easily assessable. We propose to monitor them and evaluate corrective measures twelve months after their application, with maximum transparency and concreteness”.





Previously, a similar appeal had been presented, and accepted, to obtain the annulment of the decrees and resolutions of the Region and the Regional Council of Piedmont, the Metropolitan City and the Municipality of Turin, on the bans on the circulation of historic vehicles. (Maurilio Rigo)