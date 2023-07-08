The battles of Lucha Libre AAA come to streaming by the hand of HBO Max

HBO Max expands its entertainment proposal. Starting this July 15, the platform will begin broadcasting the main battles of Lucha Libre AAA in Mexico. Triplemanía XXXI Tijuana, part of the Luchando por México tour, will be the first AAA Wrestling event to reach streaming and, once the live event is over, the audience will be able to enjoy these battles again, which will remain available on the platform.

“Tijuana opens its doors to raise the name of Mexico in the ring with Triplemanía XXXI Tijuana. The Bulls stadium will be the setting for four super star battles. On the night of July 15, the ring will burn with the most anticipated matches: Fight for the AAA Megachampionship, the semifinal of the Rivalry War, Ambulance Fight and Team Chilango Vs. Team Baja ”, advances the official statement.

“The Mega Championship will be the pretext to end a rivalry that has been waiting for more than 3 years: Hijo del Vikingo will face the best wrestler in the world, Kenny Omega, who will seek to be crowned for the second time. For its part, the Rivalry War will give focus to Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown vs. LA Park and Rush. These four fighters will give everything in the ring to keep the mask, hair and pride and ensure their place in Triplemanía XXXI Mexico City”, he explains later and clarifies: “To be declared a winner, one of the participants must climb his rival to an ambulance and ensure that the vehicle leaves the facilities of the Estadio de los Toros de Tijuana”.

The AAA Wrestling on HBO Max will continue throughout the year, with the Great Event in Aguascalientes (Mexico) on July 21; the Triplemanía Mexico City on August 12, the battles of Héroes Inmortales on October 7 and the Guerra de Titanes on November 19.