The beautiful “Duke Bluebeard’s Castle” by Bartok

This year’s Puccini Festival risked being remembered only for the ridiculous show by Alberto Veronesi, blindfolded on the podium to direct, but not see, La Bohème set in French Sixty-eight by Christophe Gairal; setting that, up until the opening night, hadn’t disturbed him. Luckily, the opera program hosted the very modern Turandot directed by Daniele Abbado and the finale full of mystery created by Berio, as well as Madama Butterfly in the elegantly essential show by Pier Luigi Pizzi and with the engaging direction of Francesco Cilluffo.

Castle of Duke Bluebeard of Bartok

The diptych Tabarro by Puccini and Castello del duca Barbablù by Bartok then arrived at the Gran Teatro di Torre del Lago, the first part of a project co-produced with the Rome Opera: a title from the Triptych combined with another one-act play from that 20th century which Puccini also belongs; like looking in the same mirror, to reveal affinities of themes, of atmospheres.

It was a good success with the public, which is not obvious given the unusual combination; and he was pleasantly surprised that the greatest appreciation went to Bluebeard, a work that is certainly not very popular, albeit a masterpiece. The director Johannes Erath has brought the two productions back to a wholly twentieth-century common denominator, devoid of trivial rhetoric (as instead often happens in Tabarro), interwoven with anxieties, symbols, dreams, nightmares, revealing a marked sense of theater. More cumbersome and dispersive in the Tabarro, whose story arises from the fiction of a theatrical representation, without the Seine, the boats and the fishermen, but stage technicians who prepare that show; more pressing, deep and coherent in Bluebeard’s Castle, certainly the more successful of the two shows. In both, Katrin Connan’s spartan scenes are dominated by a practicable scaffolding, intertwined with innocent pipes and ladders, and which fulfills multiple functions; then there are the fundamental lights by Alessandro Carletti, the modern linear costumes by Noëlle Blancpain, the evocative but sometimes trivial videos by Bibi Abel.

Erath precedes each of the two acts with ad hoc recited prologues (to the music of Puccini’s Chrysanthemums in the Tabarro and Schubert’s Death and the Maiden Quartet in the Castle), but which could be done without, because they confuse ideas; interesting, however, are certain symbolic reminiscences that reverberate from one work to another: like the little dancer in a white tutu who appears in Giorgetta’s dream and dies there; we will later find her among the wives segregated by Bluebeard. The particular success of Bartok’s work is also due to two superb performers such as Szilvia Vörös (Judit) and Johannes Martin Kränzle (Bluebeard): she is a generous voice and remarkable identification, he is able to combine stylistic mastery and fiery expressiveness.

The cast of the Tabarro

Discontinuous is the level of the cast of Tabarro, where Lucio Gallo stands out, who gives Michele a beautiful steady voice and delves into his psychology with painful severity of expression. Azer Zada ​​outlines a restless and almost fearful Luigi lover, who however does not light up in singing as he should; just as Monica Zanettin is too controlled, albeit flexible in accents and casual in acting, as Giorgetta. Loriana Castellano is a Frugola who relies heavily on her liveliness. Orchestra and Choir of the Puccini Festival do no wonders, they diligently carry out their task.

