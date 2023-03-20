The beautiful girl development game “Volcano’s Daughter” will be released on April 21, supporting Chinese and Japanese bilingual dubbing

Developed by Eggman Studio and published by Gamera Games, the simulation game “Daughter of the Volcano” will be officially released on Steam on April 21. When the game is launched, players will be provided with Chinese-Japanese bilingual voice overs for their daughters. Among them, the Japanese version of daughter voices unlocked through crowdfunding will be voiced by well-known Japanese voice actress Mai Nakahara (“When Cicadas Cry” Rina Ryugu, “CLANNAD” Nagisa Furukawa) presented.

Steam store page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1669980/

trailer:

“Volcano’s Daughter” is a beautiful girl simulation game with multiple endings. In the game, players will raise their daughter in the volcano country where swords, magic, and alchemy are prevalent, and the decisions you and your daughter make may even be possible. It will affect the future of the entire volcano country.

The game provides players with a variety of ways to develop. The daughter can choose the lord she is loyal to, and choose the field of interest to study in the fields of martial arts, mathematics, charm, and art. In addition to studying, you can choose different ways to earn money, such as exploring, working part-time, horse racing, cooking, etc., and further strengthen your daughter’s various abilities. At the same time, the daughter can also communicate with residents of other volcanic countries and form bonds. When the favorability of a specific character is high enough, the daughter can invite them to explore the dangerous maze together, challenge the powerful BOSS, and get rich rewards.

The official version of “Volcano’s Daughter” will include more than 50 endings. You can choose to develop in-depth with the residents of the Volcano Country, leading to a relationship ending, or you can concentrate on your favorite work and lead to a career ending.

Players who are interested in raising a daughter can also experience the demo on Steam during the period before the official release of “Volcano’s Daughter” on April 21.