Source title: The beauty of COLMO, the 65th anniversary tour of the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra will set sail in September

On the morning of August 26th, the press conference of “Beauty of COLMO, Friends of the World – Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra’s 65th Anniversary Tour” was held in the rehearsal hall on the second floor of the orchestra, officially announcing to the society that “Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra sponsored by COLMO central air-conditioning” The 65th anniversary tour “is about to kick off, and the master art season is fully open. From COLMO Brand Director Huang Fei, Air Conditioning Marketing Director Liu Wei, Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra President Chen Qing, Deputy Head and Orchestra Principal Zhang Yi, Deputy Head Chen Zhimin, Orchestra Principal Peng Ke, and reporters from various media across the country attended the press conference together. The press conference was hosted by the famous music critic Zhai Jia. At the press conference, the reporter learned that the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1957 and is one of the large-scale symphony orchestras in China with excellent artistic level and artistic vitality. As the only Chinese orchestra that has left “musical footprints” on five continents so far, it is “one of the most prestigious orchestras in China” and a “node connecting Chinese music tradition and innovation” in the eyes of domestic and foreign industries and media. 2022 marks the milestone of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Canton Fair. Taking this opportunity of the 65th anniversary, with the support of COLMO central air-conditioning, from September 10th to 17th, Yu Long, the music director of Canton Communications, will conduct the orchestra with viola players Mei Diyang (September 10), erhu Performer Lu Yiwen (September 14-17), held the “Beauty of COLMO, Friends of the World – Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra’s 65th Anniversary Tour”. The tour will be held in Guangzhou Xinghai Concert Hall, Wuhan Qintai Concert Hall, Changsha Concert Hall and Chengdu City Concert Hall. In this tour, Mr. Yu Long, the music director of Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, who was hailed as “the most influential person on the Chinese music map” by The New York Times, will lead the orchestra to perform the Grammy Award-nominated Chinese in America. Composer Zhou Tian’s “Metropolis”, famous composer Chen Qigang’s Erhu Concerto “Sorrow and Happiness” and British composer Elgar’s classic “Riddle Variations”. Among them, the first two works are new works for the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the Canton Fair. The audiences in the four places will listen to and appreciate the charm of the works of two generations of Chinese composers live for the first time. In recent years, with the development and prosperity of the domestic cultural market and the continuous upgrading of social consumption, watching theatrical performances has already become the first choice for the nighttime economy of the social elite, who prefer the nighttime consumption scenes of theatrical performances such as concert halls and theaters. Become the standard for a better life in the high-end circle. As an international high-end Ai technology home appliance brand, COLMO has a profound insight into the essence and direction of the evolution of the lifestyle of the elites in society, adheres to product and brand innovation, and creates an industry-leading "House Intelligence Expert" for users with a high degree of pre-design. At the same time of the system, it also actively promotes cross-border cooperation with representatives of various high-end art fields such as design, music, and fashion elites, so that more elites with different personalities can experience a rational aesthetic lifestyle in the design concept of COLMO. Symphony is to elegant art, just as COLMO home central air conditioner “Shuzhi New Entrance” is to the beauty of the design of “simple to control complexity” in the living space of elite groups; the charm of music is hidden in details, melody, rhythm, chord, tone In the subtle differences between the music, the stories contained in the scores are explained, the classics are performed on the stage, and the life is also a return to rationality, the road is simple, and the new evolutionary possibility is seen. COLMO home central air conditioner is the “new entrance of villa intelligence”, which is the best entrance to the whole house intelligence. Complete deep integration from the past separation, making it truly systematic, integrated, integrated and intelligent. The COLMO central air conditioner sponsors the 65th anniversary tour of Canton Fair, which is precisely because of the fit between the two on this point. COLMO central air-conditioning hopes to take the opportunity to walk into Guangzhou, Wuhan, Changsha, Chengdu, and Xi’an with art masters, so that more target users can understand the characteristics of their products in rational aesthetics and design aesthetics, and deeply understand the brand to help users create The spiritual core of “reasonably enjoy life”. October 19, 2022 is also the fourth anniversary of the release of the COLMO brand. To celebrate the 4th anniversary, COLMO launched the “COLMO Brand to the Moon” activity during September-October. COLMO hopes to convey a sense of high-end brand value to target users with the help of the “Zhenzhen Month” activity, and to coexist and develop together with the elite users and all sectors of society who have supported and paid attention to the growth of the COLMO brand in the past four years. Use high-tech and humanized design to meet people’s pursuit of a better life, express the COLMO brand’s consistent adherence to humanistic care with elegant music, join hands with Guangzhou, invite the world, and walk side by side with the beautiful COLMO life.

