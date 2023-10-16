The Beauty of Emptiness: How Blank Space Creates Extraordinary Art and Existence

Emptiness Creates Wonderful Existence

By: Peng Huang

In a captivating encounter between a literary friend and a painter, a profound insight about the power of emptiness unfolded. The literary friend recited a poetic verse, “Half a mountain house awaits the bright moon, and a cup of fragrant tea awaits a close friend.” Inspired by these words, the artist immediately translated them into a masterpiece on canvas.

The painter sketched a pot on the right side of the painting, adorning it with wisps of smoke emanating from the spout. To complete the artwork, he inscribed a poem on the pot. Intrigued, the literary friend inquired whether the painting was ready for display.

“Alright,” replied the painter confidently.

Curiosity piqued, the literary friend asked where the mountain, the room, and the bright moon were represented in the artwork. Surprisingly, the painter dismissed the need for these physical elements.

“Their presence is unnecessary,” declared the painter.

Uncertain about the painting’s meaning, the literary friend took it home to frame it. The more she gazed at the artwork, the more she appreciated its unexpected beauty. Eager to unravel its secrets, she contacted the painter, who explained that traditional Chinese landscape painting emphasizes the interplay between virtuality and reality. Leaving blank spaces, or virtuality, is essential to provide room for imagination and contemplation.

Upon reflection, this ethereal and serene state can be identified not only in traditional Chinese paintings but also in poetry and music. A wise music teacher once explained that the reason why various materials, such as gold, stone, silk, bamboo, or wood, can produce sound is due to their inherent hollowness. Sound relies on the vibrations of air within these hollow spaces.

A folk proverb suggests that overfullness can harm while hunger has healing properties. Buddhism, for example, advocates for two meals a day, while Taoism stresses the importance of emptiness within the body. By emptying the physical form, the mind can attain purity and clarity. Eating less cultivates focus and wisdom.

“In order to learn, we must acquire more, but in order to gain wisdom, we must let go,” stated the painter.

Engaging in a constant pursuit of knowledge necessitates daily learning, yet true wisdom emerges through leisurely and contemplative moments.

The breathtaking scenes of an orchid in an empty valley, white clouds cascading down the mountains, mist-shrouded landscapes, snowy vistas, blossoming forests under moonlight, and white sand on terraces all possess an undeniable beauty attributed to their void-like qualities.

Personally enthralled by a single word, “emptiness produces wonderful existence,” I have come to appreciate its dialectical nature and its ability to provoke deep thought. It seems that the boundless “goodness” and the countless “beings” present in the world are, in fact, born from the very essence of “emptiness.”

